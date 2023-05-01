Basketball Wives season 10 finale release date, air time, and plot

Basketball Wives season 10 is set to return with another episode this week. The upcoming segment is the season finale and will feature surprises, confrontations, legal issues, and more.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Brooke struggles with keeping a secret and is grilled by her friends; Duffey shocks Iman with a re-proposal, but the celebration turns to confrontation when Jen decides to take legal action against Jackie."

Jen sends Jackie a cease and desist order in the season finale of Basketball Wives season 10

Fans have seen the never-ending feud between Basketball Wives season 10 cast members Jackie Christie and Jennifer Williams, and while the show is set to wrap up soon, it looks like the drama is going to continue even once the cameras stop rolling.

In a promo uploaded to social media for the upcoming episode, Jennifer tells Brooke that she has to protect herself and will be sending Jackie a cease and desist order, which leaves Brooke shocked.

She said:

"I was having a conversation with my manager and my attorney and let him know what happened with Jackie. We have to do a cease and desist."

By the end of the clip, the celebration turns into a confrontation as Jackie pours water over the order and tells her season 10 cast member that she doesn’t “deal with stupidity.” She further added that she doesn’t “deal with broke women tryna get some money.” The comment sends the Basketball Wives star fuming, and she snaps.

Jennifer says:

"B*tch, I haven’t said two words to you."

Jackie responds by telling her that she told her before that she’s going to get her “whole head” ripped off and that she should leave. She proceeds to call her a “dirty b*tch,” to which Jennifer replies, “try it.”

The promo also teases a surprise visit by Brooke’s husband, although she doesn’t want the other cast members to find out. However, Duffey and Jackie seem to catch on and asked her whether her husband is there.

Jackie is further seen questioning Ronnie, Brooke’s estranged husband, about his infidelity. The Basketball Wives cast member asked him what he thought the disconnect was between him and Brooke that made him “go outside” his marriage.

Ronnie tells Jackie and Brandi that he’s a much better man than he was a few months ago but is interrupted by Brandi, who tells him that he can’t say he’s much better unless he’s fixed himself.

She added:

"You really have to fix yourself because it was something within you and had nothing to do with Brooke."

During the clip, Duffey welcomes her husband ahead of the surprise party and lets the women know that she’s extremely nervous about the same. Jennifer tells her that if she were in the Basketball Wives season 10 cast member’s shoes, she would be nervous too.

Duffey added:

"Literally, I feel sick inside."

Tune in on Monday, May 1, at 8 pm ET to watch the season finale of Basketball Wives season 10 on VH1.

