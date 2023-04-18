"Jennifer is so annoying": Basketball Wives fans side with Jackie over her feud with Jennifer in episode 23

Basketball Wives season 10 aired its latest episode this week on Monday, April 17. The segment saw the cast make their way to Mexico to support Duffey as she plans on surprising Iman with a surprise engagement party. However, in under 24 hours, Jennifer and Jackie were at each other’s throats again.

The cast was seen gathering for dinner when Jennifer brought up an episode with her co-star, with whom she has been feuding for a while now. The former told Jackie that someone told her that she said she was the producer of her upcoming documentary. While the latter denied the claims, the fight continued and the other wives eventually had to intervene.

🩶KSM🩵 @__KiMistRY I’m sorry Jennifer is so annoying this season #BasketballWives I’m sorry Jennifer is so annoying this season #BasketballWives

Fans took to Twitter to chime in about the fight and stated that Jennifer has been so annoying in season 10. They further added that she gets Jackie mad and then walks away.

"The audacity of Jen to call Jackie a liar": Fans react to the reality stars' fight in the latest episode of Basketball Wives season 10

In the latest episode of Basketball Wives season 10, viewers saw another round of Jackie vs Jennifer and were not too happy with the way the cast members kept coming for Christie.

Jennifer claimed that Jackie told people that she was the producer of her upcoming documentary and told her to stop taking credit for her work. While the latter clarified that she said that Jen reached out to her for help, she never claimed to be the producer of her upcoming project.

Basketball Wives @BasketballWives 🏾‍♀️ Tea is being SERVED when Jennifer lets the table know she's had ENOUGH of Jackie taking credit for her project.🏾‍♀️ #BasketballWives Tea is being SERVED when Jennifer lets the table know she's had ENOUGH of Jackie taking credit for her project. 🙅🏾‍♀️ #BasketballWives https://t.co/pPM0VjnSWA

While the cast members had to be taken away from each other, fans took to social media platforms to comment on how Jennifer always “starts sh*t” and then walks away. They further called the Basketball Wives cast member “phony” and “negative” and added that she should stop telling everyone about her business if she doesn’t want people to intervene in her life.

Many wrote that they believe that Jennifer is only holding onto her issues with Jackie Christie because her plan was to make Malaysia her storyline, which ultimately fell through. They encouraged her to “let this drama go.”

One netizen claimed that Jennifer lied and that as soon as Jackie said that she had text messages from her, she got upset and left. Another stated that the two need to stop “that mess” as they’re grown women who could have talked their issues out before getting to another event and running things.

Niquaa @iam_shaniquaa The audacity of Jen to call Jackie a liar when she has been caught lying without ceasing for several seasons on this very show. #BasketballWives The audacity of Jen to call Jackie a liar when she has been caught lying without ceasing for several seasons on this very show. #BasketballWives https://t.co/4tn90B1pnv

Jasmine Black @jbdd1293

#BasketballWives One thing Jen is gonna do is drag people down with her One thing Jen is gonna do is drag people down with her#BasketballWives

Sharelle Mcknight @SharelleMcknig1 @BasketballWives Jennifer lied. As soon as Jackie said she has the text messages Jennifer got upset. Jackie said she did not say she was a producer, that should have been the end of it. @BasketballWives Jennifer lied. As soon as Jackie said she has the text messages Jennifer got upset. Jackie said she did not say she was a producer, that should have been the end of it.

Fans claim Jennifer started the fight in the latest episode of Basketball Wives (Image via Twitter/@honestspokengir)

Mel. B✨ @issaforeign_ Jennifer be turning around everytime like she gonna pop off like girl just keep walking if you not about to swing #basketballwives Jennifer be turning around everytime like she gonna pop off like girl just keep walking if you not about to swing #basketballwives

Candiace’s RaTaTaat @LegendaryTurban Everybody telling Jackie to calm down, is if Jennifer didn’t start the heated conversation, and then start banging on the table …… #BasketballWives Everybody telling Jackie to calm down, is if Jennifer didn’t start the heated conversation, and then start banging on the table ……#BasketballWives https://t.co/9oZavGX1kz

Constance J~ MUA @makeuplova4life Jackie and Jennifer need to stop that mess. They are grown women and could have talked their situation out before getting to another event ruining things. They really need to stop for real #basketballwives Jackie and Jennifer need to stop that mess. They are grown women and could have talked their situation out before getting to another event ruining things. They really need to stop for real #basketballwives

Mølliannã💥 @PoppinMollyyy Jennifer & Jackie beef is such a mess lmao #BasketballWives Jennifer & Jackie beef is such a mess lmao #BasketballWives

During the fight, other cast members were seen trying to calm Jackie down as she called Jennifer Williams "a b*tch," however, one user claimed that since Jennifer called her a b*tch first, everything after that is “fair game.”

They added that everyone was trying to calm her down as if Jennifer didn’t start the heated conversation and then “start banging on the table.”

Jennifer took to Twitter to respond to the recent allegations

Jennifer Williams @iamjennifer twitter.com/nellechantal/s… SupliJae @NelleChantal British is the cause for all of these damn arguments. Jackie never said she was a producer. She said u asked for advice n she gave it. #basketballwives British is the cause for all of these damn arguments. Jackie never said she was a producer. She said u asked for advice n she gave it. #basketballwives Well just for the record I never asked for advice from her!!! #basketballwives Well just for the record I never asked for advice from her!!! #basketballwives twitter.com/nellechantal/s…

Jennifer Williams took to the social media platform once the show aired to clarify things from her side.

The reality star stated that she never asked the Basketball Wives cast member for advice and that the email that she was referring to was from the Truly executive about a conference call. She asked Jackie to share the email since she never sent her anything.

Basketball Wives season 10 returns next week on Monday at 8:00 pm ET on Vh1.

