"Jennifer is so annoying": Basketball Wives fans side with Jackie over her feud with Jennifer in episode 23

Basketball Wives season 10 aired its latest episode this week on Monday, April 17. The segment saw the cast make their way to Mexico to support Duffey as she plans on surprising Iman with a surprise engagement party. However, in under 24 hours, Jennifer and Jackie were at each other’s throats again.
The cast was seen gathering for dinner when Jennifer brought up an episode with her co-star, with whom she has been feuding for a while now. The former told Jackie that someone told her that she said she was the producer of her upcoming documentary. While the latter denied the claims, the fight continued and the other wives eventually had to intervene.
Fans took to Twitter to chime in about the fight and stated that Jennifer has been so annoying in season 10. They further added that she gets Jackie mad and then walks away.
"The audacity of Jen to call Jackie a liar": Fans react to the reality stars' fight in the latest episode of Basketball Wives season 10
In the latest episode of Basketball Wives season 10, viewers saw another round of Jackie vs Jennifer and were not too happy with the way the cast members kept coming for Christie.
Jennifer claimed that Jackie told people that she was the producer of her upcoming documentary and told her to stop taking credit for her work. While the latter clarified that she said that Jen reached out to her for help, she never claimed to be the producer of her upcoming project.
While the cast members had to be taken away from each other, fans took to social media platforms to comment on how Jennifer always “starts sh*t” and then walks away. They further called the Basketball Wives cast member “phony” and “negative” and added that she should stop telling everyone about her business if she doesn’t want people to intervene in her life.
Many wrote that they believe that Jennifer is only holding onto her issues with Jackie Christie because her plan was to make Malaysia her storyline, which ultimately fell through. They encouraged her to “let this drama go.”
One netizen claimed that Jennifer lied and that as soon as Jackie said that she had text messages from her, she got upset and left. Another stated that the two need to stop “that mess” as they’re grown women who could have talked their issues out before getting to another event and running things.
During the fight, other cast members were seen trying to calm Jackie down as she called Jennifer Williams "a b*tch," however, one user claimed that since Jennifer called her a b*tch first, everything after that is “fair game.”
They added that everyone was trying to calm her down as if Jennifer didn’t start the heated conversation and then “start banging on the table.”
Jennifer took to Twitter to respond to the recent allegations
Jennifer Williams took to the social media platform once the show aired to clarify things from her side.
The reality star stated that she never asked the Basketball Wives cast member for advice and that the email that she was referring to was from the Truly executive about a conference call. She asked Jackie to share the email since she never sent her anything.
Basketball Wives season 10 returns next week on Monday at 8:00 pm ET on Vh1.