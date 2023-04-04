"Jennifer overreacted": Basketball Wives fans react to Jennifer's feud with Jackie in episode 21

During the latest episode of Basketball Wives season 10, Jackie Christie and Jennifer Williams' feud took center stage as the former wasn't happy with the other cast members trying to "get in their business". She further claimed that Jennifer is playing mind games and isn’t the Jennifer she knows behind the scenes.

Fans have seen the two feud for a while now, the latest one being during a trip to Sacramento when Jennifer wasn’t happy with the accommodation Christie provided her with. The reality star threw a fit when she realized that she was put up in a deluxe room while Duffey and some of the others were staying in a suite.

Basketball Wives season 10 airs weekly on Mondays at 8 pm ET on VH1. The show features wives and partners of basketball players and follows them as they navigate through their own lives and their issues away from the court.

Fans call out Basketball Wives’ Jennifer’s behavior on Twitter

Fans have seen Jennifer and Jackie go at each other over the past few weeks, whether it was during Jennifer’s fashion show or in Sacramento. While Jackie apologized to the season 10 cast member for her behavior at the show, the latter claimed that she intentionally put her in a smaller room to be shady.

Episode 20, which aired on March 27, 2023, ended on a cliffhanger with Jackie and Jennifer getting into a fight that carried forward to this week’s episode.

Fans took to Twitter to chime in about the fight and the cast members’ behavior. Some felt that the Redefined Glam founder overreacted and called her a snob.

remedies256 @d_gweinman Jennifer is a giraffe size snob. Always have been & will continue . #BasketballWives Jennifer is a giraffe size snob. Always have been & will continue .#BasketballWives

Tristan hartman @playgirltristan Listen I’m not the biggest Jackie fan but it’s about damn time somebody put Jennifer in her place #BasketballWives Listen I’m not the biggest Jackie fan but it’s about damn time somebody put Jennifer in her place #BasketballWives https://t.co/DVgWVrRVZz

Constance J~ MUA @makeuplova4life There was nothing wrong with that hotel room Jackie picked for the ladies. Jennifer thought she was gonna get treated like royalty from a person she is feuding with. She was lucky to even be there #BasketballWives There was nothing wrong with that hotel room Jackie picked for the ladies. Jennifer thought she was gonna get treated like royalty from a person she is feuding with. She was lucky to even be there #BasketballWives

Ka @Monika5372 Jennifer and her fake contacts it’s Sacramento what kind of room do you want #BasketballWives Jennifer and her fake contacts it’s Sacramento what kind of room do you want #BasketballWives

Somebody’s Auntie @Nesha_Pee I really wanna know Jennifer’s childhood background cuz she’s way too bougie to become this way only after she married a baller. She seems like a Jack & Jill girl. #BasketballWives I really wanna know Jennifer’s childhood background cuz she’s way too bougie to become this way only after she married a baller. She seems like a Jack & Jill girl. #BasketballWives

Jack 🌸🍷 @HeatherGaysGay #BasketballWives Looks like Jennifer wants more of Jackie next week, she is barking up the wrong tree. RIP 🤣 Looks like Jennifer wants more of Jackie next week, she is barking up the wrong tree. RIP 🤣💀 #BasketballWives https://t.co/WVyNnDvAxQ

Jennifer Williams unhappy with her Sacramento room

In a recent episode of Basketball Wives season 10, Jackie Christie hosted the rest of the cast members on a trip to Sacramento. While everyone was happy, Jennifer had an issue with her room as it was smaller than some of the other cast members'.

She made her way to Duffey's room and pointed out that her room only had a bed while the other Basketball Wives cast members had a living room and a lounge area. Unhappy with her accommodation, she called up Jackie and asked her if she looks like a "deluxe b*tch" to her.

In her confessional, she added that she is a well-traveled person and implied that she deserves a better room than she got.

Tune in on Monday, April 10, 2023 to watch the next episode of Basketball Wives season 10 on VH1.

