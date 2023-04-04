Basketball Wives season 10 episode 21: Why do fans want Duffey to stop apologizing to Brandi?

Basketball Wives season 10 aired a new episode on Monday, April 3, 2023, and saw another conflict arise between the wives. While Jackie Christie wished for everyone to keep their noses out of her business, DJ Duffey apologized to Brandi Maxiell once again for her comments on loyalty.

Duffey and Brandi began feuding when the cast went to a winery and according to Jennifer Williams, the two chose "poor words" to communicate with each other. While the two have had multiple arguments since then, they haven't made much headway in terms of reuniting with each other.

However, in the latest episode of Basketball Wives season 10, Duffey apologized to Brandi for her comments on Brandi's loyalty. The former also gave an explanation about her friendship with Malaysia.

Meanwhile, fans who watched the episode wanted Duffey to stop apologizing to Brandi for the feud. They took to social media to say that Duffey needed to stop being a bigger person and apologize to "people that don't hear" her.

Basketball Wives fans react to Duffey’s apology to Brandi

Basketball Wives season 10, episode 21 aired on April 3, 2023, and it saw Duffey apologizing to Brandi once again for her actions. She also said that a lot of her actions came from a place of hurt.

During the exchange, Brandi told Duffey that she used to see the cast member as a sister. She said that for Duffey to say that she didn't owe her an explanation, “cut her deep.”

Fans took to Twitter to talk about the situation and believed that Duffey needed to stop apologizing. While some said that she didn't do anything wrong and was misled, others wondered why Duffey behaved like she was scared of Brandi.

Some users felt that the Basketball Wives season 10 cast member needs to “operate with more self-love." Fans believe that DJ Duffey needs to stop associating with Brandi and that the former shouldn't be loyal to someone who belittles her.

They said that when people loved themselves, they didn't let their friends treat them the way Brandi treated Duffey. Fans said that friends can disagree with each other without "yelling, name-calling, belittling, and guilt-tripping."

Some fans also felt that Duffey needed to stop trying and should let Brandi be miserable. Others pointed out that Brandi treated Duffey the same way she treated Malaysia.

Basketball Wives fans further called out Brandi Maxiell's behavior and stated that her anger was misdirected toward her fellow cast mate. They said that it should be directed toward her husband who had cheated on her.

Fans call out Brittish's behavior on Twitter

However, Brandi wasn't the only person that Basketball Wives fans called out on Twitter. They also called out Brittish Williams, stating that she was messy and annoying and that they didn't like her.

One user claimed that Williams was responsible for creating the drama with her cast mates and that she was always "instigating" the fights. They also pointed out that Brittish was the one who told Brandi what Duffey had said.

Fans also said that Williams will "sit back and let them girls get close to fighting" as they argue. They said that instead of intervening as a friend, she would laugh and that most of the time, she was the reason behind all the fights.

Needless to say, this season of Basketball Wives is full of drama which will continue as a new episode of season 10 airs weekly on Monday at 8 pm ET on Vh1.

