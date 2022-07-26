"She deserves it": Basketball Wives fans say they don't sympathize with Brittish after her return from prison

VH1's Basketball Wives returned for an all-new episode on Monday night. With just a couple of episodes left before the season comes to an end, a whole lot of drama unfolded this week.

One thing that surprised viewers in the latest episode was how the ladies sympathized with Brittish Williams after she was released from prison.

While they consoled Brittish and even shed a few tears alongside her, fans on social media didn't feel the same way.

Kevin @ATasarov Why are we victimizing and trying to sympathize with British? She’s a scammer I’m confused. She deserves it #BasketballWives Why are we victimizing and trying to sympathize with British? She’s a scammer I’m confused. She deserves it #BasketballWives

Episode 12 of Basketball Wives kicked off with the ladies' realization that Jackie Christie's trip wasn't exactly all she promised. However, what surprised them the most was Brittish Williams' arrival at their hotel. They all got up to give her a hug the minute she arrived.

Brittish had to surrender herself after she was indicted by the federal government. She revealed that the IRS paid her a visit a couple of years ago. She later received a call from lawyers who claimed that she had been indicted.

During her confessional, the Basketball Wives star shared that she was facing bank fraud and theft charges. She then told her co-stars that she wouldn't wish jail on her worst enemy:

"You'll never understand what it's like until you hear those clink... clink..."

Even after they witnessed Brittish open up about her indictment, viewers still didn't feel any pity or sympathy for her.

Basketball Wives fans don't feel any pity for Brittish Williams, claim she knew what she was doing

Many viewers took to Twitter to say that they didn't sympathize with Brittish Williams because they believed she did commit a crime.

While some said her tears did not move them, others maintained that the Basketball Wives star should take accountability for what she did.

🧘🏾‍♀️ @xoxoOTJ I have no sympathy for British. Sorry not sorry. You know what you did, take that accountability & move on. #BasketballWives I have no sympathy for British. Sorry not sorry. You know what you did, take that accountability & move on. #BasketballWives

Myra 💋💗💚 @beautifullmee4 My thing is if British learned her lesson the first time they warned her I would feel sorry BUT no while she was on bail she continue to commit FRAUD! #BasketballWives My thing is if British learned her lesson the first time they warned her I would feel sorry BUT no while she was on bail she continue to commit FRAUD! #BasketballWives

Kevin @ATasarov Those are not real friends. I would’ve been telling British the truth. You pay for your actions tf #BasketballWives Those are not real friends. I would’ve been telling British the truth. You pay for your actions tf #BasketballWives

twitta fingazz @mom_priest So who tf British scammed . Bc if the IRS say you did it you did it! #BasketballWives So who tf British scammed . Bc if the IRS say you did it you did it! #BasketballWives https://t.co/9ss8AbM1q6

Nikkibaby 🇯🇲 @ohsoyournikki Why Is British up there acting like she didn’t defraud the government and steal people’s identity? She’s acting confused and that’s what gets me. Girl the government been watching for a reason! #BasketballWives Why Is British up there acting like she didn’t defraud the government and steal people’s identity? She’s acting confused and that’s what gets me. Girl the government been watching for a reason! #BasketballWives https://t.co/sa1xN4TT84

Myra 💋💗💚 @beautifullmee4 British lying about her actions 🫣 she really did fraud and claim her nieces and nephews on her taxes for a big tax return #BasketballWives British lying about her actions 🫣 she really did fraud and claim her nieces and nephews on her taxes for a big tax return #BasketballWives https://t.co/vZ8ZJ3P6h4

Derek @gayelitist British is emotional? Girl, just like Erika and Jen Shah—you are 100% responsible. You need to be held accountable for your bad choices. You get no sympathy from me sis. #BasketballWives British is emotional? Girl, just like Erika and Jen Shah—you are 100% responsible. You need to be held accountable for your bad choices. You get no sympathy from me sis. #BasketballWives https://t.co/3li6OIFH15

Myra 💋💗💚 @beautifullmee4 I have zero sympathy for British’s tears because she knew what she was doing and still continue to do it #BasketballWives I have zero sympathy for British’s tears because she knew what she was doing and still continue to do it #BasketballWives

Brittish Williams opens up about being indicted in Season 10, Episode 12

Brittish Williams opened up about her experience in prison during Basketball Wives Season 10, Episode 12.

During her confessional, Brittish said it was a very scary experience. She added that it was something that she thought she would never have to deal with in her life.

Brittish also revealed that she had a moment of realization on her way to the federal building. According to her, the car she was traveling in was similar to the one her father used to have. She then said she felt like something was holding on to her tight.

Brittish explained that she hadn't felt anything like it since her dad passed away. When she turned to the police officer beside her, she noticed that he was wearing a bracelet that had "Daddy" engraved on it. This made her feel like her father was beside her to assure her that things would be better.

New episodes of Basketball Wives air every Monday at 8 pm ET only on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

