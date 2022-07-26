"She deserves it": Basketball Wives fans say they don't sympathize with Brittish after her return from prison

VH1's Basketball Wives returned for an all-new episode on Monday night. With just a couple of episodes left before the season comes to an end, a whole lot of drama unfolded this week.
One thing that surprised viewers in the latest episode was how the ladies sympathized with Brittish Williams after she was released from prison.
While they consoled Brittish and even shed a few tears alongside her, fans on social media didn't feel the same way.
Episode 12 of Basketball Wives kicked off with the ladies' realization that Jackie Christie's trip wasn't exactly all she promised. However, what surprised them the most was Brittish Williams' arrival at their hotel. They all got up to give her a hug the minute she arrived.
Brittish had to surrender herself after she was indicted by the federal government. She revealed that the IRS paid her a visit a couple of years ago. She later received a call from lawyers who claimed that she had been indicted.
During her confessional, the Basketball Wives star shared that she was facing bank fraud and theft charges. She then told her co-stars that she wouldn't wish jail on her worst enemy:
"You'll never understand what it's like until you hear those clink... clink..."
Even after they witnessed Brittish open up about her indictment, viewers still didn't feel any pity or sympathy for her.
Basketball Wives fans don't feel any pity for Brittish Williams, claim she knew what she was doing
Many viewers took to Twitter to say that they didn't sympathize with Brittish Williams because they believed she did commit a crime.
While some said her tears did not move them, others maintained that the Basketball Wives star should take accountability for what she did.
Brittish Williams opens up about being indicted in Season 10, Episode 12
Brittish Williams opened up about her experience in prison during Basketball Wives Season 10, Episode 12.
During her confessional, Brittish said it was a very scary experience. She added that it was something that she thought she would never have to deal with in her life.
Brittish also revealed that she had a moment of realization on her way to the federal building. According to her, the car she was traveling in was similar to the one her father used to have. She then said she felt like something was holding on to her tight.
Brittish explained that she hadn't felt anything like it since her dad passed away. When she turned to the police officer beside her, she noticed that he was wearing a bracelet that had "Daddy" engraved on it. This made her feel like her father was beside her to assure her that things would be better.
New episodes of Basketball Wives air every Monday at 8 pm ET only on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.