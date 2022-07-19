"Jus stay home": Why are fans advising Angel to not go on trip with others in Basketball Wives Episode 11?

Episode 11 of Basketball Wives aired on VH1 on Monday night, and it was nothing less than intense. From Brittish getting indicted, to Jackie taking the ladies on a surprise trip, a lot of drama unfolded in the latest episode. While all the ladies except Malaysia were prepped for Jackie's trip, fans advised Angel not to go on it.

This week's episode kicked off with Brooke hosting a mind, body and soul healing event at her brother's place in LA. Angel didn't turn up because she was pregnant and the ladies understood her situation. Yet, Jackie called the Basketball Wives star and invited her on a surprise trip that she was taking the girls on.

Right from the start, Angel was in two minds about the trip. But fans advised Angel to stay home and not go out because she was already at the peak of her pregnancy.

Basketball Wives fans urge Angel to stay home and not go out with the ladies

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it would be best if Angel stayed home. Some also added that even if she did go, all she would do is complain, so it would be best if she didn't go at all.

𝐿 𝐸 𝑂 𓃭 @Lvcianaa Angel definitely better stay home. All she is going to do is complain that they’re stressing her out. #BasketballWives Angel definitely better stay home. All she is going to do is complain that they’re stressing her out. #BasketballWives

BubblesInCarolina @Dyonicia Angel is always talking about her health. Why doesn't she just stay the hell home. #BasketballWives Angel is always talking about her health. Why doesn't she just stay the hell home. #BasketballWives

Intrusive Pop Under @InventingSy Lissen Angel either you pregnant, tired and afraid or you’re a social butterfly…you can’t have it both ways! You at every event talking about it being hard…and it probably is….STAY HOME! #basketballwives Lissen Angel either you pregnant, tired and afraid or you’re a social butterfly…you can’t have it both ways! You at every event talking about it being hard…and it probably is….STAY HOME! #basketballwives

#basketballwives If Angel is so worried about being around drama during a high risk pregnancy... then stay at home If Angel is so worried about being around drama during a high risk pregnancy... then stay at home#basketballwives

Pam @heyyypam Angel need to just stay home until she have the baby. If you high risk stop going around them. #basketballwives Angel need to just stay home until she have the baby. If you high risk stop going around them. #basketballwives

Here's what Angel had to say about her going on the trip with the ladies in Basketball Wives Episode 11, Season 10

Angel shared that she was down to the end of her pregnancy and constantly found herself tired. She added that she couldn't even make it to Brooke's picnic because it was hard to move around.

Opening up to her boyfriend, Angel shared that Jackie had called her and invited her on a trip with the ladies. She added that Jackie had not given her too much information, just that all her co-stars would be going.

The Basketball Wives star shared that although she appreciated Jackie inviting her because she hadn't seen them since Jen's party. Her boyfriend quipped that someone would definitely end up in a huge fight during the trip, and Angel shared that it wouldn't be her.

Angel shared that she was tired of being involved in drama. Her boyfriend told her that her friends would have to understand her current situation and leave her alone. The soon-to-be mum agreed with her boyfriend and shared that she felt like it would be too much for her.

During her confessional, Angel shared that although she would love to go on the trip, she should stay home claiming she shouldn't be around so much drama. She added that her health was more important.

Angel shared that the ladies would understand her situation. She added that she didn't feel like being around too much messiness. In the end, Angel decided to opt out of going on the trip.

Meanwhile, the other ladies still had no clue where Jackie was taking them. All she told them was that they would have four-star accommodation. Although they were confused and had their doubts, the ladies embarked on the trip with Jackie.

Basketball Wives airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET on VH1. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

