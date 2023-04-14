Is Jackie Christie leaving Basketball Wives? Cryptic tweet wreaks havoc amongst fans

Basketball Wives star Jackie Christie, who has been making the rounds on social media due to her feuds in season 10, recently took to Twitter once again. However, this time around, the reality star shared a cryptic message stating that someone doesn’t want her on the show anymore.

While Jackie Christie didn’t mention who she was talking about, she opened the floor for fans to ask for their opinion on the matter and whether they wanted to see her go.

Jackie Christie @JackieChristie Just Heard “they” want me to leave Just Heard “they” want me to leave #Basketballwives what y’all think you want me to go? 🤍 ♠️ Just Heard “they” want me to leave #Basketballwives what y’all think you want me to go? 🤍

Several fans encouraged her to stick around and added that if she were to leave, it should be her choice and it shouldn’t be dictated by anyone else since she’s one of the original cast members of Basketball Wives.

The show airs every week on Mondays at 8 pm ET on VH1.

Fans react to Basketball Wives star Jackie Chistie’s cryptic tweet about her time on the show

On April 13, 2023, Basketball Wives’ Jackie Christie took to Twitter to share a tweet hinting towards her future on the show. While Jackie has been one of the main cast members of the show, the reality star claims that “they” don’t want her on the show. While there is no confirmation about who she is talking about, fans took to Twitter to tell her to stay on the VH1 show.

Laydee B @Laydee25668405 a little messy at times, but your messiness comes from love and special place. So please don't go. @JackieChristie Don't Leave Jackie, Shaunie left you in charge for a reason. You've always been the most consistent no matter the situation. Your heart is purea little messy at times, but your messiness comes from love and special place. So please don't go. @JackieChristie Don't Leave Jackie, Shaunie left you in charge for a reason. You've always been the most consistent no matter the situation. Your heart is pure❤️ a little messy at times, but your messiness comes from love and special place. So please don't go.

They encouraged her to stay on and stated that they only watched the show because of her. Others stated that Shaunie O’Neal, who was a part of season 9 and one of the executive producers of Basketball Wives, left her in charge.

They further added that she’s been the most consistent and that her heart is pure even though it’s a “little messy at times.” They added that “it’s bad enough Malaysia left” and wondered who the creators would replace her with.

Lashay Ferrell @def70703be62414 @JackieChristie Who they going to replace you with? Brandi🤔. You keep it interesting and funny. The only reason I'm even watching. @JackieChristie Who they going to replace you with? Brandi🤔. You keep it interesting and funny. The only reason I'm even watching.

Jaston Armon Allen @AllenArmon @JackieChristie Hell No you've been on the show since it started & the main one who's been married for a long time I hope you don't leave it's bad enough Malaysia left & your one of my favorites @JackieChristie Hell No you've been on the show since it started & the main one who's been married for a long time I hope you don't leave it's bad enough Malaysia left & your one of my favorites

Others took to the thread to say that the Basketball Wives season 10 cast member should retire, but further added that it might be time for the show to end as well. They added that “it’s not giving anymore” and suggested that it may be time to wrap it up. Multiple users further suggested that if Jackie Christie leaves the show, they will stop watching and it will be “totally different.”

Danni @NoonKingCay3 @JackieChristie Well that must be the end of this show cause I’m sorry there’s nothing to watch for if you’re gone @JackieChristie Well that must be the end of this show cause I’m sorry there’s nothing to watch for if you’re gone

Several fans took to the Twitter thread to say that the reality star deserves better and that she doesn’t need the show, but that it’s time since “all good things come to an end.”

Jackie Christie’s feud with Jennifer William in season 10

While the two season 10 cast members have different stories about where their feud began, fans have had a front-row seat as it continues to unfold as the VH1 show progresses.

While Jackie claims that her co-star’s comments about her open house listing were hurtful, Jennifer claims that she intentionally gave her a smaller room while they were in Sacramento.

The two got into a huge argument at the hotel when Jennifer saw that Duffey’s room was better than hers and threw a fit about it.

Tune in on Monday, April 17, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Basketball Wives season 10 on VH1.

Poll : 0 votes