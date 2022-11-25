When did Shaunie O’Neal and Keion Henderson get married? Basketball Wives couple’s wedding to feature in Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’

Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’ is set to make Basketball Wives' executive producer Shaunie O’Neal and Keion Henderson's special day even bigger.

The three-week special will follow the festivities of the destination wedding, which took place in Anguilla. The two officially tied the knot on May 28, 2022, with nearly 200 guests attending the grand affair.

The three-part series will release its episodes for three consecutive Mondays starting on November 28, 2022 on Vh1.

Vh1's synopsis of the show states that the show will "follow the happy couple" and their friends and family as they prepare for the destination wedding. It continues:

"Along the way, they will juggle business demands, stewardship of a 15,000-member congregation, and, before God, arrive at the most special moment in a couple’s life: saying I do."

Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’, features the celebrations leading up to the nuptials

Shaunie and Keion got married on May 28, 2022. They decided to share their big day with the world in Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’, a three-part special that is set to air on November 28, 2022.

The couple also visited a TV studio where they were asked questions by Keion’s congregation. O'Neal and Henderson collected the questions and read out during filming.

In their joint confessional, the pastor admitted to being nervous about what Shaunie would say. One of the questions was about what role Shaunie sees herself taking on as part of the congregation.

Shaunie said that she was still figuring it out, but noted that she wanted to do something with women, kids and even little babies. She added that she wanted to be "the best wife" to Keion, who is the founder, CEO and senior pastor at The Lighthouse Church and Ministries.

In her confessional, Shaunie stated that she doesn’t plan on conforming to anyone’s expectations and she just wants to be seen as her authentic self.

Speaking about Shaunie, the groom said:

"She’s amazing. She’s just the most laid-back, hilarious, fun-loving person. She’s a woman of faith."

The bride said that her family “loves him” which makes her love him even more. She added that Keion got along with her family long before they decided to take the next step in their relationship.

She added that when Keoin entered their lives, he managed to:

"Fill a void that’s been there for a minute in a space of just being here with me, cause I haven’t had someone"

The Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’, stars spoke about their wedding soon after they got married in a conversation with PEOPLE. Shaunie told the publication that their guest list was initially just 50 people since they wanted their guests to have fun and love each other. She added that they just wanted to include family and friends.

The Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’ nuptials were officiated by Bishop T.D Jakes and the wedding was attended by nearly 200 guests at the end. The guest list included Shaunie’s five children whom she shares with her ex-husband Shaquille O’Neil, Basketball Wives stars Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, and more.

The reception saw a surprise performance by The Isley Brothers, followed by a performance by the groom himself. The celebration was followed by a post-wedding brunch on Sunday, May 29, 2022, wrapping up Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’

Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’ will air its first episode on November 28, followed by another one on December 5, and the finale on December 12, on Vh1. Episodes of the same will be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after they air.

Poll : 0 votes