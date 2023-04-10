Basketball Wives season 10 episode 2 release date, air time and plot

Make sure your popcorn is ready before Basketball Wives Season 10 releases its 22 episodes in just a few hours. VH1 will broadcast the show's Season 10 episode 22 at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, 10 April.

As in episode 21, a lot of drama was seen, and some from the previous episode will be played out again in the upcoming episode. Basketball Wives Season 10 is also available on streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling, Dish, Xfinity, Spectrum, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV in addition to VH1.

Basketball Wives @BasketballWives , others are bursting at the seams.



is BRAND NEW TOMORROW at 8/7c on While some relationships are thriving, others are bursting at the seams. #BasketballWives is BRAND NEW TOMORROW at 8/7c on @VH1 While some relationships are thriving 💍, others are bursting at the seams. 😬#BasketballWives is BRAND NEW TOMORROW at 8/7c on @VH1! 💕 https://t.co/1rZKaF8oe3

There will be a lot more drama in the upcoming episode as Jennifer Williams and Jackie Christie's feud will reach new heights. Furthermore, there is a lot going on between Brandi Maxiell and DJ Duffey, as the new episode this Monday will focus on their argument.

The synopsis for Basketball Wives Season 10 episode 22 says:

“Jen and Jackie's feud reaches new levels, and Duffey turns to therapy after her argument with Brandi. Angel reaches her breaking point when Amani gets sick. Brittish hopes the women can find relief from the drama through an alternative outlet.”

In anticipation of the episode's release, the show released some footage of what fans can expect. As for the fights, drama, and trash talk, they don't seem to be ending anytime soon.

What can fans expect from Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 22?

During the previous episode of the show, a lot was going on, especially with Jackie Christie and Jennifer Williams fighting. Jackie mentioned that Jennifer is not the same person she presents in front of others as she plays mind games. It is expected that this pattern will be continued in Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 22.

Jackie Christie hosted a trip to Sacramento for all the cast members in the previous episode, and while every castmate was satisfied with their room, Jennifer wasn't as her room was smaller than those of her fellow cast members

From that, a whole new drama ensued, not only between the two stars, but also between the other cast members of the show.

Basketball Wives @BasketballWives



Watch the FULL video to see how these former besties went from friends to frenemies here youtu.be/m0DJN9PrMSU Jackie and Jennifer have been at each other's THROATS this season. 🥵Watch the FULL video to see how these former besties went from friends to frenemies here Jackie and Jennifer have been at each other's THROATS this season. 🥵Watch the FULL video to see how these former besties went from friends to frenemies here ➡️ youtu.be/m0DJN9PrMSU https://t.co/s9gwWvYisE

Also during the previous episode, DJ Duffey and Brandi Maxiell became involved in a fight while other cast members went to the winery. During the conversation, the two cast members used "poor words" with each other, according to Jennifer Williams.

According to the show's Episode 21's description:

“Jackie sends one of the guests packing after a fight, Angel deals with a family emergency, and Duffey employs skills learned in therapy to handle her loyalty conflict with Brandi.”

Neither of them has resolved their issues as of right now, but fans will have to wait and see what happens in this upcoming episode of Basketball Wives Season 10.

Fans have been sharing their reactions on social media to the events of the series as it has become one of VH1's most popular shows. To find out what happens next, be sure to watch the next episode.

Basketball Wives @BasketballWives



Brooke shares with the ladies that she's been hanging out his her husband and the emotional toll it's taken on her. #BasketballWives "I'm reminded of this is what we WERE and this is what we ARE."Brooke shares with the ladies that she's been hanging out his her husband and the emotional toll it's taken on her. "I'm reminded of this is what we WERE and this is what we ARE." 💔Brooke shares with the ladies that she's been hanging out his her husband and the emotional toll it's taken on her. 😪 #BasketballWives https://t.co/D37Nret5Zn

Watch Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 22 on VH1 on 10 April at 8:00 p.m. ET. The show's latest episode can also be seen on Ubo TV, Sling, Dish, Xfinity, Spectrum, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.

