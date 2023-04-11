"Low key jealousy": Why are Basketball Wives fans slamming Jackie in episode 2?

Episode 2 of Basketball Wives season 10 aired on VH1 at 8 pm ET. The episode was very dramatic as Jackie tried to apologize to Jennifer for her rude behavior on the Sacramento trip the previous week. Previously, Jennifer had fought with Jackie over being given a smaller room than everyone else, which caused the ladies to almost hit each other.

Now, Jennifer has come to realize that Jackie was spreading rumors that she was helping the former in making a personal documentary, which was not the case. To fix their issues, Brittish invited Jackie to a salon where she and Jennifer were hanging out. This did not go as planned.

Jackie bought cupcakes for the ladies and apologized for holding her arm in the fight. Jennifer said that she was very non-confrontational and therefore let a lot of things slide, but she was now doing a lot of "little things" that were "poking" her. Jackie then asked her why she was telling others that she was "unsafe" with her and accused her of lying.

This angered Jennifer and she stood up to confront Jackie about her lies about the documentary. She asked her not to spread rumors about her "passion project." Jackie did not respond to the same and left the salon, calling Jennifer's behavior unfair.

Basketball Wives fans felt that Jackie was jealous of Jennifer's success and were proud of the latter for standing up for herself.

🥀Deidra🥀 @De__Dubb__ Jackie, it’s giving low key jealousy and Jennifer, I’m proud of you for standing up for yourself! #basketballwives Jackie, it’s giving low key jealousy and Jennifer, I’m proud of you for standing up for yourself! #basketballwives

Basketball Wives call out Jackie for her lies and arguments

Over the past few weeks, Jackie has been trying to berate Jennifer and even slammed her for not taking her help in her hair fashion show. Jennifer is a proud businessowner of many successful organizations like Flirty Girl Fitness, Lucid Cosmetics, Classy Girl Wardrobe, and Redefined Glam.

Jackie did not pay attention to Jennifer's success and said:

"I’m glad that you’re getting it from them because this is lower-end from what I do. What I do is couture, so I think it will be great Jen. This is great."

Jennifer was very offended by this and the fact that Jackie was making herself look like the producer of her documentary.

Basketball Wives fans slammed Jackie for being a liar and called her out on being jealous of Jennifer's success.

SinnamonSCouture @SinnamonCouture #Bbwla Jackie is soooooo jealous of @iamjennifer that it’s Sick 🤢!!! Jackie has serious mental issues ! #basketballwives Jackie is soooooo jealous of @iamjennifer that it’s Sick 🤢!!! Jackie has serious mental issues ! #basketballwives #Bbwla

ljs @lelajen93020439 Jackie is such a liar. She will take something and run with it!! She’s like crazy #BASKETBALLWIVES Jackie is such a liar. She will take something and run with it!! She’s like crazy #BASKETBALLWIVES

ljs @lelajen93020439 Jackie shut up! Jennifer ain’t calling you everyday or seeking your advice #BASKETBALLWIVES Jackie shut up! Jennifer ain’t calling you everyday or seeking your advice #BASKETBALLWIVES

ANTiANT 👽 @yeppitsant This mess between Jackie & Jennifer is becoming too much 🥴🥴 #BasketballWives This mess between Jackie & Jennifer is becoming too much 🥴🥴 #BasketballWives

Jennifer and Jackie will fight again in the next episode

Jennifer had an issue with her room being smaller at than the other cast members, without a lounge area. She asked Jackie if she looked like a “deluxe b*tch.” This caused a major argument between the ladies and Jackie disinvited her from a very important event. Jennifer defended herself by saying that she traveled a lot, so she deserved a better room.

In the upcoming episode's promo, Jackie and Jennifer can be seen fighting again over the documentary.

Basketball Wives airs on VH1 every Monday at 8 pm ET.

