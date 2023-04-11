Fact Check: Did Les Gold from Hardcore Pawn die? Death claim debunked

Many were left shocked on Sunday, April 9, 2023, when news of American pawnbroker and media personality Les Gold's alleged death went viral. However, the 72-year-old is alive and well.

The rumor began when a TikTok video posted by a user, @thecomelis, claimed that the American Jewellery and Loan founder had passed away. The clip was shared with an in-video caption:

"R.I.P Les Gold 1950-2023"

The video went viral and garnered over 210k views. A similar post was soon seen on Twitter, shared with a link to a fake CBS News story, which has now been taken down.

Tweet that claimed Les Gold died (Image via Twitter/@EmilyCraggs12)

However, the claims were put to rest when his son Seth Gold posted a TikTok video on Monday, April 10, 2023, along with his father. The clip was shared with the caption:

"THE RUMORS ARE FALSE!"

In the post, Gold is standing with his son, asserting:

"As you can see, I am not dead."

He then went on to thank everyone for expressing concern for him.

Les Gold has been associated with the pawn-broking industry for over 5 decades

Gold is an American entrepreneur, media personality, and author. A third-generation pawnbroker, he was born in Detroit, Michigan. He founded his business under the name American Jewelry and Loan and its stores are located across several cities in the state.

Gold has been associated with the pawn-broking industry for over five decades, starting at the age of 7.

Les Gold is known for his role in the reality series Hardcore Pawn, which heavily features his family and pawn shops. While many claim that the show is a "rip-off" of Pawn Stars, the show boasts a steady following base.

The 72-year-old published his autobiography, For What It's Worth: Business Wisdom from a Pawnbroker, in June 2013.

Additionally, he is involved with uplifting aspiring entrepreneurs in Detroit by providing them with low-cost training and mentoring. He also regularly donates to The Heat And Warmth Fund (THAW Fund), which helps families pay for their heat and electricity bills.

Les Gold is not the only victim of the fake death tread

This is not the first time fake rumors of a celebrity's death have gone viral. A recent viral prank on TikTok called the celebrity death trend is doing its rounds on the social media platform. As the name suggests, TikTokers record their parents' devasted reactions to the claims of their favorite (the parents) celebrity dying.

Actors Adam Sandler and Denzel Washington, influencer Addison Rae, former US president Donald Trump, and singer Jon Bon Jovi have all fallen victim to this trend.

However, netizens were not amused by the prank. One user stated:

"I’ve watched these clips and seen the terror on these people’s faces when they’re being told someone they like died and then be like, ‘Oh, just kidding.' Don’t do that to people."

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen slammed the trend, stating:

"I am scared enough of dying in reality without having to watch bizarre simulations of it over and over again."

In December 2022, there were rumors of the Goddess of Pop, Cher's demise circulating, after her mother, Georgia Holt's death. The rumors were bolstered after a 2021 YouTube video went viral.

Poll : 0 votes