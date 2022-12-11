Who was Georgia Holt? Fans offer condolences as Cher announces mother’s passing

American singer and actress Cher seemingly shared that her mother, Georgia Holt, has passed away.
On December 11, the 76-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to reveal that her 96-year-old mother "is gone," alongside a sad emoticon.
The date and cause of death have not been revealed as of writing. However, the news comes after Cher revealed on Twitter that Holt had been having health issues and was hospitalized due to pneumonia.
At the time, the Believe singer revealed the news and thanked her fans for their well wishes and prayers for her mother's recovery.
Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, was a singer-songwriter and an actress
Born on June 9, 1926, Georgia Holt was the daughter of 21-year-old baker Roy Crouch and 13-year-old Lynda Inez Gulley. A native of Kensett, Arkansas, Holt's father taught her to sing and urged her to play the guitar.
After her parents separated, Georgia Holt split her time between her mother and father. She transferred to seventeen different junior high schools. She first performed on an Oklahoma City radio station at the age of six, later singing with several renowned artists.
Holt's first big screen appearance was in a 1950's comedy film, Watch the Birdie. She was featured in an episode of The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet five years later. Some of her other credits included Grounds for Marriage, Father's Little Dividend, Lovely to Look At, Artists and Models, I Love Lucy, Jane Wyman Presents the Fireside Theatre, and The Lucy Show.
Georgia Holt also made guest appearances on daytime television talk shows like The Mike Douglas Show and The Merv Griffin Show.
In 1987, she featured in the television film Superstars and Their Moms, while also serving as a co-executive producer. Holt also appeared on several television shows, including Entertainment Tonight, Good Morning America, 20/20, The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sunday Morning, and Access Hollywood.
In 2013, Holt appeared alongside Cher in the documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher. They have also made several red carpet appearances together.
Georgia Holt had been married six times. She first tied the knot with John Sarkisian in 1946. They got divorced and got married again 19 years after their divorce. Through their marriage, the couple welcomed their daughter, Cher.
Holt was then married to Chris Alcaide from 1948 to 1949. Holt tied the knot with actor John Southall in 1951. The duo remained together for four years and welcomed a daughter named Georganne LaPiere. They separated in 1955.
Holt's fourth marriage was to Joseph Harper Collins. They were together from 1957 to 1961. Georgia was then married to bank manager Gilbert Hartmann LaPiere, who adopted both her daughters.
Her last marriage was with Hamilton T. Holt, which lasted from 1970 to 1974. While speaking to ABC News in 2013, Holt revealed that the reason she was married so many times was because she was taught that she could only get intimate with a man if she was married to him.
In an interview with HuffPost, she said:
“I was married a lot but I didn’t stay married very long because I didn’t seem to be able to choose somebody that was a stable man.”
Twitter reactions on Cher's mother's demise
After Cher revealed that her mother, Georgia Holt, had passed away, several Twitter users offered their support and condolences to the singer and her family.
Georgia Holt was also a grandmother to Cher's children, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.