Basketball Wives season 10 episode 23: Release date, air time, and plot details

Vh1's Basketball Wives season 10 returns with another episode this week on Monday, April 17, at 8:00 pm ET. In the upcoming segment, the wives are set to make their way to Mexico to watch Duffey and Iman renew their vows.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads as:

"Jen and Jackie's feud reaches new levels, and Duffey turns to therapy after her argument with Brandi. Angel reaches her breaking point when Amani gets sick. Brittish hopes the women can find relief from the drama through an alternative outlet."

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Basketball Wives season 10?

In the upcoming episode of Basketball Wives, the wives will receive an invitation to join cast member Duffey and Iman as the couple renew their vows in Mexico. The event is a surprise for Iman as his wife has planned a surprise engagement party for him. While the entire cast is excited, they’re also unsure of what will happen if the girls go for another trip considering their Sacramento trip ended is such a disaster.

In a promo clip uploaded on social media, the cast is seen receiving invites about the upcoming ceremony. Different cast members read the content of the invite which said “watch me surprise the love of my life. The invite is for a “reengagement party” which will be held in Mexico. However, Angel tells another cast member that just thinking about going on the trip gives her anxiety.

The Basketball Wives season 10 cast members stay at the Thompson: Playa Del Carmen, which they call “cute.” Jackie Christie is seen making videos of her surroundings and her cast members, including Brooke Bailey, and tells her to tell her husband what he’s missing. The clip then shows the cast sitting together for a meal where Brooke says that sometimes people need to “take a beat” in their relationships.

Jennifer Williams then asks her how far away the court date is and she tells her cast member that it’s coming up in a couple of weeks. She adds that if she doesn’t show up then she will still be married.

The clip further suggests that Jackie and Jennifer are still at odds as the two are seen feuding once again. Jen asks Jackie why she’s been telling “these ladies” while referring to the Basketball Wives season 10 cast members that she’s the producer on her show. Jackie denies the claim and said that she never said that she “was no producer” and calls the statement a “goddamn lie.”

Jen then seems to get more agitated and bangs the table repeatedly while telling her season 10 enemy to stop taking credit for her work. Things get heated as Jackie counters by saying that she needs to stop talking about her “trash life” and calling her a “b*tch.”

Jen and Brandi walk away in an attempt to take themselves out of the situation while the other cast members try to calm Jackie Christie down but Jackie tells her to “run her a** on.”

Tune in on Monday, April 17, at 8:00 pm ET on Vh1 to watch a brand-new episode of Basketball Wives season 10.

