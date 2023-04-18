“Brandi be quiet”: Basketball Wives fans slam Brandi for getting involved in the Jackie-Jen feud

Basketball Wives season 10 recently aired another episode on Monday, April 17. On this week's show, the cast made their way to Mexico to support Duffey as she planned a surprise “re-engagement” party for herself and Iman. However, the episode saw another round of Jackie vs. Jennifer as the two had a go at each other during dinner.

Jennifer claimed that Jackie had been telling people that she is the producer of her documentary. Jackie denied ever saying that but said that she helped her with the project. This led to another big blowout between the season 10 cast members, and when things got too ugly, the other women intervened and tried to calm the situation down.

Brandi and Jen walked away and had a private conversation, but they heard Jackie still talking about Jennifer Williams, which caused Brandi to lose her cool as she made a comment about Jackie’s husband, Doug, being a coach.

MzPooh247💋🥰💕 @LynnWalls18 #basketballwives Brandi be quiet what does being a coaches wife have to do with it Brandi be quiet what does being a coaches wife have to do with it 😂 #basketballwives

Fans took to Twitter to call Brandi out for her behavior and for inserting herself into the drama. They questioned what Jackie’s behavior had to do with her husband’s profession.

Fans slam Brandi for her behavior toward Jackie in Basketball Wives season 10 episode 23

While Jennifer Wiliams and Jackie Christie feuding is something fans are used to, the other cast members had to intervene once again to calm things down. While Duffey and Brooke tried to calm Jackie down by telling her that she can’t call Jennifer’s project “garbage”, Brandi took Jennifer aside to have a private conversation.

Basketball Wives @BasketballWives 🏾‍♀️ Tea is being SERVED when Jennifer lets the table know she's had ENOUGH of Jackie taking credit for her project.🏾‍♀️ #BasketballWives Tea is being SERVED when Jennifer lets the table know she's had ENOUGH of Jackie taking credit for her project. 🙅🏾‍♀️ #BasketballWives https://t.co/pPM0VjnSWA

However, upon seeing that Jackie was still talking negatively about her fellow cast member, Brandi made a comment about Jackie’s husband being a coach.

Fans were unhappy with Brandi bringing in Jackie’s husband into the conversation and asked what his profession had to do with her behavior.

They felt that she was “out of pocket” and disrespectful and added that the Basketball Wives season 10 cast member is “always fighting for airtime.”

2k19 💖 @BossieBae_ Brandi you got up them stairs you can step down . #BasketballWives Brandi you got up them stairs you can step down . #BasketballWives

grace johnson @graciejones730 #BasketballWives Brandi thought she was giving a Positive moment Brandi thought she was giving a Positive moment 😭 #BasketballWives https://t.co/7ykMuj0GhP

Angela*Bassett*Did*The*Thing @LawandaLynnJ #BasketballWives

Brandi, please have several seats. Jackie walking away and not looking at you is not disrespectful. You tried that with Duffy now Jackie, these women are not your husband or your kids. What's disrespectful is them baby hairs on your forehead. Brandi, please have several seats. Jackie walking away and not looking at you is not disrespectful. You tried that with Duffy now Jackie, these women are not your husband or your kids. What's disrespectful is them baby hairs on your forehead. #BasketballWivesBrandi, please have several seats. Jackie walking away and not looking at you is not disrespectful. You tried that with Duffy now Jackie, these women are not your husband or your kids. What's disrespectful is them baby hairs on your forehead.

My-ra 😜 🇵🇷🇲🇽♋♌🍕🤷🏽‍♀️ @Mexiqua



#BasketballWives Wtf being a coach's wife have to do with this 🤔. Girl the disrespectful stuff that has come out of Brandi's mouth. Bye girl. Wtf being a coach's wife have to do with this 🤔. Girl the disrespectful stuff that has come out of Brandi's mouth. Bye girl. #BasketballWives

They further encouraged her to mind her business and added that she shouldn’t have come on the trip. Several fans stated that Brandi has been “pissing” them off and that she, along with Jen, needs to be dropped.

Candiace’s RaTaTaat @LegendaryTurban



Do we not see a pattern and a common denominator? Now Brandi is starting a issue with Jackie because her issue with Duffy is coming to an endDo we not see a pattern and a common denominator? #BasketballWives Now Brandi is starting a issue with Jackie because her issue with Duffy is coming to an end Do we not see a pattern and a common denominator? #BasketballWives https://t.co/GRirTRx41H

Candiace’s RaTaTaat @LegendaryTurban Brandi who doesn’t even like Duffy was suddenly able to get over her issues to come to the trip …. Hmm #BasketballWives Brandi who doesn’t even like Duffy was suddenly able to get over her issues to come to the trip …. Hmm #BasketballWives https://t.co/u7aBIEcAy8

Fans added that they’re sick of the Basketball Wives season 10 cast member acting like a victim despite Duffey trying to apologize for her behavior.

Tune in on Monday, April 24 on Vh1 for another episode of Basketball Wives season 10.

Poll : 0 votes