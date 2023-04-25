“She’s a Clown” Basketball Wives fans react to Jackie and Jennifer's fight in episode 24

Basketball Wives season 10 recently aired its latest episode where the cast’s Mexico trip continued. However, that wasn’t the only thing that fans saw in continuation as the episode picked up where it left off the previous week, with another fight between Jackie and Jennifer.

The two were seen arguing about Jennifer’s upcoming documentary and a cast member claimed that Jackie had been telling people that she’s a producer on the project.

While Jackie stated that she never told anyone that she was a part of the project, she did state that Jennifer had come to her for help. The topic then escalated into a major showdown between the two as they hurled abuse at one another and Jackie eventually told the Basketball Wives cast member that she was out of her life.

The Real HouseCat 007 @RealHousecat007 @BasketballWives Jackie wants everybody to stay out of her business but she always sticks her nose in everyone else's. She's a clown. 🤡 @BasketballWives Jackie wants everybody to stay out of her business but she always sticks her nose in everyone else's. She's a clown. 🤡

Fans took to Twitter to react to yet another round of the Jackie-Jen feud and stated that while Jackie doesn’t like other people interfering in her business, she keeps sticking her nose in other people’s businesses.

They added:

"She’s a clown."

Fans react to Jackie v Jennifer in Basketball Wives season 10’s latest episode

The latest episode of Basketball Wives season 10 saw the arch-enemies go at each other once again. During the segment, their previous fight about Jackie claiming credit for Jennifer’s work continued which eventually got the other cast members involved as well.

Basketball Wives @BasketballWives #BasketballWives If Jackie's going down, rest assured everybody's coming down with her If Jackie's going down, rest assured everybody's coming down with her 😂 #BasketballWives https://t.co/Md6RAaMtFQ

Fans reacted to the heated argument between the two and called Jackie a "clown." They noted that the Basketball Wives season 10 cast member does not have a storyline and uses Jennifer to stay relevant. One user stated that she needs to be stopped and that the other cast members don’t hold her accountable for her actions. They added that she needs intervention for all the “delusional things that she says and does.”

They further commented that she is always in someone’s business and that she lies too much. They added that she is "crazy" and has an “ugly soul.” Basketball Wives fans further stated that she is vile and has always been that way. They further pondered if she was jealous of Jennifer WIlliams and claimed that she is “pathetic.”

steppingpeaceful_willspeakmind @sharonstepney1 Clearly Jackie really don’t have a story line so she uses Jennifer #basketballwives Clearly Jackie really don’t have a story line so she uses Jennifer #basketballwives

CYNTHIA L SHEPHERD @miznanatheboss @Stephtacular2 @BasketballWives Thank you my thoughts exactly Jackie needs to be stopped. No one of the ladies firmly hold her accountable. She needs intervention for all the delusional things she says and does. And for the producer's to let this continue to happen speaks volumes. shame on them. @Stephtacular2 @BasketballWives Thank you my thoughts exactly Jackie needs to be stopped. No one of the ladies firmly hold her accountable. She needs intervention for all the delusional things she says and does. And for the producer's to let this continue to happen speaks volumes. shame on them.

KING TIA @TiaBlack007

She is vile AF and it's always been this way because it got given a pass as " crazy old Jackie "

Ew

#basketballwives Jackie Christie has such an ugly soul.She is vile AF and it's always been this way because it got given a pass as " crazy old Jackie "Ew Jackie Christie has such an ugly soul.She is vile AF and it's always been this way because it got given a pass as " crazy old Jackie " Ew#basketballwives

Forensic Astrology @AstrologywithQ #BasketballWives

Is Jackie jealous of Jennifer? Is Jackie jealous of Jennifer? #BasketballWivesIs Jackie jealous of Jennifer?

de toute beauté @detoutebeaut3 #basketballwives I wonder why Jackie didn't have that same energy she gave to Jennifer for Brandi..... never mind she knows Jen aint really about that life I wonder why Jackie didn't have that same energy she gave to Jennifer for Brandi..... never mind she knows Jen aint really about that life😂😂 #basketballwives

fabulous.star @fabulous_star Its time for played out TIRED Jackie Christie to go! No one cares about HER! Go get some rest Grandma! #basketballwives Its time for played out TIRED Jackie Christie to go! No one cares about HER! Go get some rest Grandma! #basketballwives

They also questioned why her bad behavior is limited to only Jennifer and why she doesn’t have the same energy towards Brandi. They further encouraged the Basketball Wives season 10 cast member to find friends her own age and to stop playing with “30 year olds.”

One user called her a "grandma" and stated that it was time for “played out tired” Jackie Christie to go. They further stated that nobody cares about her.

What happened between Jackie and Jen

In Monday’s episode, the cast made their way to Mexico to support Duffey as she wanted to surprise her partner with a re-engagement party.

However, within 24 hours of landing, the women started feuding. At dinner, Jennifer asked Jackie in front of the group why she told people that she’s a producer in her upcoming documentary. While Jackie claimed that she didn’t, Jennifer didn’t buy it. Insults were hurled and the two had to be separated. However, the fighting didn’t stop there.

Jackie overheard Brandi and Jennifer talking about her and made her way there to further confront the two, especially Jennifer. She told her co-star that she’s dead to her and out of her life.

Basketball Wives season 10 airs episodes every Monday at 8 pm ET on Vh1.

Poll : 0 votes