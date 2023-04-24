What time will Basketball Wives season 10 episode 24 air on VH1? Release date, time, and more

Basketball Wives season 10 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see how Jen and Jackie’s fight, that started in the previous segment, develops. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Jen and Jackie's feud reaches new levels, and Duffey turns to therapy after her argument with Brandi. Angel reaches her breaking point when Amani gets sick. Brittish hopes the women can find relief from the drama through an alternative outlet."

Tune in on Monday, April 24, at 8 pm ET on VH1 to watch the upcoming episode of Basketball Wives season 10.

Jackie and Jen continue feuding in the upcoming episode of Basketball Wives

In the upcoming episode of Basketball Wives season 10, viewers will see the girls continue with the fun in Mexico. However, it’s not completely free of drama. In a promo uploaded to social media, Jackie and Jen can be seen continuing their fight, while Brandi and Duffey have a heart-to-heart. Jackie tells her season 10 cast member that she’s out of her life.

In the next part of the clip, the cast of Basketball Wives season 10 is seen on a yacht, where Jackie tells Duffey that united they stand and divided they fall, while Jennifer Williams shakes her head on the side. In her confessional, she says:

"I can’t even bear to listen to any of this bullsh*t. Somebody please rescue me off of this boat."

In the following scene, Brandi tells Duffey that sometimes she feels like a little girl again since nobody listens to her. Duffey tells her that she doesn’t have any other friends that she’s known for as long as she’s known the Basketball Wives cast member and tells her that she considers her family.

Further, at dinner, Duffey starts a conversation about parenthood and how the bond between a child and a parent is rather unique. However, Brooke leaves the table in tears which makes everyone wonder what is wrong.

What happened previously on the show

On the previous episode of Basketball Wives season 10, the cast made their way to Mexico to support Duffey while she surprised Iman with an engagement party. Brooke spoke to her husband ahead of the trip, and the two discussed their situation. When the cast member told her husband about the trip, he asked if she wanted him to come along.

She asked whether it was the right time and told him that they still have things to work through and continue with their therapy. Elsewhere, the girls were all having fun during the day but as soon as the sun went down, the claws came out. As the cast sat down for dinner, Jennifer brought up another issue that she had with Jackie.

According to Jen, Jackie claimed to be a producer in her upcoming documentary, and when Jackie explained that she never said that, the two got into another fight. Jennifer told her to stop taking credit for her things and proceeded to call her a b*tch. Brandi and Jen had a private conversation, where Jen told her fellow co-star to stop normalizing her bad behavior.

