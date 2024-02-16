Fani Willis's former friend Robin Bryant-Yeartie testified on February 15, alleging the romantic relationship between Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney, and Trump special prosecutor Nathan Wade started in 2019.

The claim contradicted a court filing in which the duo alleged they began seeing each other in 2022 after the DA named Wade the special prosecutor in the Trump prosecution case in November 2021.

On February 15, Fani Willis and her special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, took the stand during a combative hearing about the pair's romantic relationship, which was brought into question after Trump's lawyers alleged their tryst proved a conflict of interest. Trump's lawyers are contriving to disqualify Willis from getting the case against the former president and his allies in their attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The assertion was based on their belief Fani Willis subverted due process when she hired Wade, which they claimed was solely based on her romantic interest. They further alleged Willis financially benefited from her relationship with Wade.

Fani Willis and Robin Bryant-Yeartie met in college

In a virtual testimony on February 15, Fani Willis's former friend Robin Bryant-Yeartie testified she saw Willis kiss and hug Wade before he was appointed special prosecutor. Yeartie, an employee at the District Attorney's office, said she first met Willis in college in 1991.

However, their friendship reportedly soured after Yeartie resigned from her position in the DA's office in March 2022 following an undisclosed situation that she alleged was not her fault. Yeartie alleged she has not spoken to Willis since March 2022. Yeartie alleged Willis even moved into her condo, taking over the lease in April 2021 when she needed a place to stay. Yeartie noted she never lived with Willis at the apartment.

Yeartie alleged Willis and Wade began dating shortly after they met at a municipal court conference in 2019, adding their relationship continued until the last time she spoke with her in March 2022.

The testimony contradicted Fani Willis's court filing that said that Willis and Wade "have been professional associates and friends since 2019." adding "there was no personal relationship between them in November 2021 at the time of Special Prosecutor Wade's appointment."

Shortly after Yeartie's testimony, Nathan Wade took the stand and repeated that his romantic relationship with Willis started in "early 2022." Wade alleged he had cancer in 2020, which prevented him from carrying on outside relationships during the pandemic.

Fani Willis says former friend Robin Bryant-Yeartie betrayed friendship

Willis, who took the stand after Wade, alleged her former friend Robin Bryant-Yeartie's testimony in the case was a lie.

“It’s highly offensive when someone lies to you,” Willis said. “I think she betrayed our friendship,”

When Trump's attorney Ashleigh Merchant continued to probe Willis about Robin Bryant-Yeartie's testimony about the Wade relationship timeline, Willis accused her of lying, adding it was offensive to insinuate that Willis would sleep with a new acquaintance on the same day she met him for the first time during the conference.

Willis alleged that while she had known Yeartie for three decades, she had not spoken to her for years until she ran into her in Atalanta ten years ago.

