"Walking example of DEI gone wrong": Fani Willis sparks outrage over playing race card amid improper relationship accusations 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis broke silence on the misconduct allegations against her on Sunday at a Big Bethel AME Church congregation. Last week, Willis was accused of being involved in an inappropriate romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, one of the prosecutors in the ongoing case against Donald Trump.

It was also alleged that Willis appointed Wade to the case and financially benefitted from the relationship. However, on Sunday, she appeared in front of the congregation and denied claims that she hired Wade in the Georgia election interference case by improper means.

Though Willis did not directly mention Wade, she did defend his qualifications and credentials to be on the case. During her speech at the Church, Fani Willis also indirectly justified her actions, as perceived by the majority when she said:

“You cannot expect Black woman to be perfect and save the world.”

Willis asserted that Black women should be allowed to 'stumble'. She said while speaking on the allegations:

“First thing they say, ‘Oh, she’s gonna play the race card now.”

She then addressed God and posed a question where she blamed her accusers for playing the race card because of questioning her. Video footage of Fani Willis' statements went viral on social media, infuriating netizens.

One X user called her a "walking example" of when the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program at the workplace goes wrong.

Fani Willis earns backlash for indirectly justifying improper relationship with Nathan Wade

Internet slammed the Fulton County DA for trying to portray herself as a victim of racism. They called Fani Willis out for her immoral actions and for playing the 'race card', saying she should be fired. Some also condemned her for trying to make a justification of her adulterous actions.

Here are some of the reactions:

Accusations against Fani Willis explored as she defended her actions on Sunday

Speaking about hiring three prosecutors for Georgia's case against Trump, Willis said:

“I’m a little confused. I appointed three special counselors. It’s my right to do. Paid them all the same hourly rate. They only attack one.”

Willis continued to say she hired a white woman, who was a good friend of hers and a great lawyer. She hired a white man as the third attorney she claimed was also her friend.

The now-disgraced DA implied Nathan Wade has over 10 years of experience as a judge and he has been practicing in this field for more than two decades. Nathan Wade, as per Willis’ statement, has worked with civil litigation, served as a prosecutor, a special assistant attorney general, and a criminal defense lawyer.

Fani Willis was accused of the aforementioned allegations by Michael Roman, Trump’s co-defendant. He served as the director of Election Day operations in Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant claimed Willis and Wade spent vacations together during their ongoing romantic relationship. Merchant further argued in court documents that their affair started before Georgia filed the case. The court documents read:

“The district attorney chose to appoint her romantic partner, who at all times relevant to this prosecution has been a married man.”

As per Fulton County records, since January 2022, Willis authorized to pay Nathan Wade around $654,000 as legal fees. Roman’s court filings also called for the DA’s office, including Nathan Wade and Fani Willis to be disqualified from further prosecuting the case.