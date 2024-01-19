Who is Nathan Wade’s wife? Georgia DA Fani Willis accuses special prosecutor’s estranged spouse of interfering in Trump case 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is accusing the estranged wife of one of her special prosecutors in the Donald Trump election interference case of using her contentious divorce to damage her reputation and interfere with the probe.

Fani Willis filed a motion in court this week after she was unwittingly dragged into the divorce proceeding of her special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, with whom she was accused of having an affair earlier this month.

The motion was filed in the wake of the subpoena issued to Willis on January 9 by the prosecutor’s estranged wife, Jocelyn Wade, to testify in the divorce case. Jocelyn Wade, who is a 49-year-old wine consultant in Georgia, shared two children with her estranged husband.

It is unclear why Willis was deemed a potential witness in the ongoing proceeding. However, Willis was subpoenaed in the divorce case shortly after Michael Roman, a co-defendant in the Georgia racketeering (RICO) case against former President Donald Trump, filed a motion asking the court to bar Willis and Wade from the case.

In the court filing, Roman alleged the duo had engaged in an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” while working on the case, resulting in the prosecutor and the DA profiting from the probe at the expense of the taxpayers.

The document also alleged the couple took multiple trips, including one to Napa Valley and the Caribbean, which was paid by the prosecutor after receiving an estimated almost $654,000 in legal fees from county funds.

All we know about Nathan Wade’s wife in the wake of Fani Willis controversy

According to the New York Post, one of Fani Willis's top deputies, Nathan Wade, filed for divorce from his wife, Joycelyn Wade, in November 2021. The 49-year-old wine consultant from Georgia, Jocelyn Wade, and her estranged husband had two children together. As per the online postings cited by The Heavy, she worked as a wine consultant for Pure Vines Fresh Wines.

In a recent court filing, Fani Willis alleged the couple’s marriage was broken in 2017 after Jocelyn confessed to having an adulterous relationship with a longtime friend of her husband. According to the Post, the divorce document filed in 2021 was sealed in February 2022.

However, Trump’s co-conspirator, Michael Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, told the publication that she had reviewed the document before it was sealed. Merchant alleged the document included “evidence that Wade and Willis had an ongoing personal relationship that predated his hiring,” in November 2021.

Merchant contends Fani Willis’ decision to hire Nathan Wade to work on the Trump case was motivated by their personal relationship.

Fani Willis' court filing against Nathan Wade's wife explored

Shortly after Fani Willis was subpoenaed by Nathan Wade’s wife to testify in the couple’s divorce proceeding, Willis filed the motion accusing Jocelyn Wade of conspiring with” interested parties in the criminal election interference case.”

Willis alleged Jocelyn used the civil discovery process in the divorce case “to annoy, embarrass, and oppress” her. Willis’ lawyer, Cinque Axam, wrote in the court documents:

“The subpoena for the deposition of District Attorney Willis is being sought in an attempt to harass and damage her professional reputation. It is also being sought in an unreasonable manner to annoy, embarrass, and oppress the deponent.”

The filing also stated that the couple’s marriage was irrevocably broken after Jocelyn Wade had an affair with her husband's friend in 2017, and there was no hope for reconciliation. The document added that, due to this, Willis does not need to testify to resolve the divorce case.

Fani Willis' recent court filing comes amid Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the Trump election case, scheduling an evidentiary hearing on February 15 to review the recent allegations against the DA and Wade, accused of carrying on an improper romantic relationship.