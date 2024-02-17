"A meme is born": Video of Fani Willis winking in the courtroom during testimony goes viral

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is currently facing a trial based on charges linked to the investigation into Donald Trump and his associates attempting to overturn the election results in 2020.

ABC News reported that Willis was accused of reportedly acquiring financial benefits by getting engaged in a romantic relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade.

On February 15, 2024, at the latest court hearing, Willis was seen winking toward the people present in the room as the trial began. The moment was also captured on video and has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Netizens reacted to the wink video, with one of them writing that it would lead to a new lineup of memes. The video featured Willis giving an uneasy expression in the beginning, and she asked a security guard for a tissue. She was then spotted winking to the other side.

Fani Willis's winking video leads to multiple reactions from netizens on social media platform X

Fani Willis recently appeared in court, where she addressed her relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade. Willis told her during the hearing that Wade was a "southern gentleman," and she was warned by Judge Scott McAfee, who stated:

"We have to listen to the questions as asked. And if this happens again and again, I'm going to have no choice but to strike your testimony."

Amid all this, Willis winked at someone inside the court, and the moment was caught on camera. Now, the video of the same is trending everywhere, with netizens sharing their reactions to the same on X.

Meanwhile, Willis has denied the charges of obtaining financial benefits from her relationship with Wade earlier this month. She said the same in a court filing, and Wade revealed in an affidavit that he and Fani shared a "personal relationship" along with a friendship, as per ABC News.

Fani and Nathan were summoned by the court to check the relationship allegations after an attorney for one of Trump's co-defendants filed a lawsuit for the same.

Fani Willis claims that the misconduct allegations are false

Reuters reported that during her appearance at the court, Fani Willis charged attorney Michael Roman with lying about sharing a relationship with her colleague. Roman is an attorney for a Trump co-defendant, and Fani said:

"You're confused. You think I'm on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020."

A former friend of Fani, identified as Robin Yeartie, also appeared at the trial and claimed that she witnessed Willis and Wade hugging and kissing before 2021. On the other hand, the defense could not present any evidence that could have proved that Fani acquired any kind of financial benefit.