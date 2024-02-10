What was US Climate Scientist Michael Mann accused of? High-profile climatologist wins $1m in defamation lawsuit

The court has awarded well-known climatologist Michael Mann compensation after winning a defamation case. According to NPR, the lawsuit was filed in 2012 against policy analyst Rand Simberg and author Mark Steyn, who claimed that Mann's research about the increase in global temperatures was false.

The court ordered Simberg and Steyn to pay damages of $1,000 and $1 million, respectively, to Mann after finding that their accusations towards Mann were false. Mann expressed his satisfaction by saying it is a "good day for science."

Mann additionally shared a statement through his official page on X (Twitter), where detailed information related to the court's verdict and the circumstances leading to the lawsuit was mentioned. A portion of the statement reads,

"We secured a decisive victory in our long-running defamation claims against an adjunct scholar with the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), Rand Simberg, and a TV/radio personality who wrote for the National Review, Mark Steyn."

One of Michael Mann's attorneys, Pete Fontaine, also stated that the court's decision "vindicates" Mann's reputation.

"It also is a big victory for truth and scientists everywhere who dedicate their lives answering viral scientific questions impacting human health and the planet. I hope this verdict sends a message that falsely attacking climate scientists is not protected speech."

Michael Mann filed a lawsuit after Rand Simberg and Mark Steyn compared him to Jerry Sandusky

As mentioned earlier, Michael Mann filed a lawsuit against Rand Simberg and Mark Steyn around 12 years ago. The statement shared on his X (Twitter) account revealed that Mann was involved in research conducted by Dr. Raymond Bradley and Dr. Malcolm Hughes to find the circumstances leading to the rise in global temperatures.

Thе rеsеarch focusеd on thе tеmpеraturе changеs that havе happеnеd in thе last 1,000 years, and it was fеaturеd on a "graph shapеd likе a hockеy stick lying on its sidе with thе bladе pointing upward." Thе graph was latеr includеd in a 2001 rеport rеlatеd to climatе changе publishеd by thе Intеrgovеrnmеntal Panеl on Climatе Changе.

However, Simberg and Steyn, who wrote blogs for CEI and National Review, published separate articles where they compared him to Jerry Sandusky, a football coach who was charged with child s*xual abuse.

"The articles asserted that Dr. Mann had falsified his Hockey Stick research and called Dr. Mann "the Jerry Sandusky of climate science" who "molested and tortured data" and committed "scientific and academic misconduct.""

During the recent trial, Michael claimed that Simberg and Steyn's statements left him in trouble, including losing grant funding. According to NPR, someone reportedly hacked Michael Mann's emails, and Penn State University launched an investigation into his research.

The investigation found no evidence against Mann, but conservatives frequently criticized him . Although the court has now ordered the defendants to pay for damages caused to Mann, they claimed that their writings never left a negative impact on Mann's career.

