Diddy, also known as Sean Love Combs, has been trending ever since R&B singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against him on November 16, 2023, accusing him of r*pe, s*x trafficking, and domestic violence. However, as per the Guardian, there has been a new update in the matter and the duo have now reportedly agreed to a settlement amount, sent by Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor.

According to USA Today, Cassie shared a statement related to the settlement, saying that she has decided to resolve the problem "amicably" in a condition that she has "some level of control." She continued:

"I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

For the uninitiated, the Cambridge Dictionary states that amicably refers to something that is done without arguments, legal action, or unpleasant behavior.

Meanwhile, the settlement amount is yet to be disclosed by Sean and Cassie.

Cassie's accusations against Diddy explained in the lawsuit

People magazine states that Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy in New York on November 16, 2023. The lawsuit stated that Sean was trying to get control over Cassie's life and the latter had to get medical and psychological treatment to recover from everything she went through while they were in a relationship.

Also known as Cassandra Ventura, she said in the lawsuit that Sean used to hit her when he was angry and some people witnessed the same. The rapper then allegedly hid Cassie at a hotel for many days so that her bruises were healed and Sean's attacks could be covered from public view.

Cassie was reportedly ready to do anything demanded by Sean and Sean also forced her to participate in different activities with s*x workers. Cassandra also claimed she attempted to leave Sean, but he allegedly managed to discover Cassie through his employees, and Sean also reportedly threatened Cassie by saying that there would be a negative impact on her career.

A day after the lawsuit was filed, Cassie's attorney Douglas Wigdor disclosed that Diddy reportedly tried to settle the issue by paying an eight-figure amount to Cassie, who did not agree to the same. Sean's attorney Ben Brafman also shared a statement, saying that his client denies the accusations. He added:

"Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation, and seeking a pay day."

However, on Friday, November 17, the two finally settled the matter.

Diddy and Cassie split twice before they separated permanently in 2018

Cassie joined Diddy's clothing line Sean John in 2007 as a model, as per Billboard. In 2012, the pair started making public appearances and they were spotted at different events, including the Paris Fashion Week show of Kanye West.

They separated for the first time in 2015, but they reconciled the same year. They split again in 2016 and although they reconciled again, they separated permanently in 2018.

Cassandra has been married to Alеx Finе since 2019 and they arе thе parеnts of two childrеn. On the other hand, Sеan bеcamе thе fathеr of his sеvеnth child in October last year. He already has six more kids from his previous relationships.