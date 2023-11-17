How much is 8 figures? Diddy reportedly tried to pay off Cassie Ventura to prevent abuse lawsuit filing

Diddy, also known as Sean Love Combs, got involved in another controversy where his former partner Cassandra Ventura filed a lawsuit on November 16, 2023. Ventura has reportedly accused Sean of r*pe, s*x trafficking, and domestic violence.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains details related to physical and s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The victim's lawyer Douglas Wigdor claimed in a statement that Diddy tried to save himself from the lawsuit by offering "eight figures" to Ventura and preventing her from filing the case. Wigdor added:

"She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all woman who suffer in silence. Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery."

Expand Tweet

According to Radical Fire, 8 figures refer to an amount that is equal to or higher than $10 million and equal to or less than $99 million. Anyone earning an 8-figure amount is a multimillionaire and this kind of wealth can be earned through big businesses.

Cassandra Ventura has made some severe accusations against Diddy in her lawsuit

People magazine reported that Cassandra Ventura sued Diddy on Thursday in New York. Ventura made severe accusations against the singer, claiming that she was a victim of abuse, violence, and s*x trafficking for around 10 years and that the artist also tried to r*pe her once in 2018.

The lawsuit states that Sean reportedly gave drugs to Cassandra and everything that revolved around her life was in control of Sean.

The lawsuit also said that Sean reportedly got angry and hit Ventura on various occasions. Sean then kept Cassandra in a hotel for a few days so that the injury marks could heal and his attacks on her remained a secret.

Sean allegedly forced Cassandra to participate in various activities with s*x workers due to which she was suffering from anxiety issues. Ventura also tried to leave Sean a few times but could not do so since the latter managed to find her and force her to return by threatening her career.

According to People magazine, Ventura shared a statement and explained her reason for filing the lawsuit against Diddy. She stated that she remained silent for a long time and that the lawsuit was the only way to speak for other women who have been the victims of similar incidents.

She continued:

"With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

Diddy and Cassandra Ventura have been romantically linked since 2012

Billboard states that Cassandra Ventura joined Diddy's clothing line as a model in 2007. The duo started making public appearances in 2012 at different events. There were rumors in 2014 that the pair were engaged when Cassandra posted a picture with a big diamond ring on her hand.

They separated twice in 2015 and 2016 and reconciled at the same time. However, they split permanently in 2018. The reasons behind the breakup were not revealed.

Sean has released five albums in his career and his latest album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, was released this year.