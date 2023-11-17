"Diddy has a lot of skeletons in his closet": Internet reacts as Cassie accuses Sean Combs of abuse and r**e in lawsuit

American rapper Sean Diddy Combs is being sued by former girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie, a.k.a. Casandra Ventura, over allegations of abuse and r**e over the course of a decade. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in a U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to physical and s*xual abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

The suit claimed that she "endured over a decade of his violent behavior and disturbed demands," which included physically beating her and forcing her to "engage in s*x acts" with a male prostitute while he m*sturbated.

Cassie met Diddy back in 2005 when she was just 19, while the music mogul was 37. Their on-and-off relationship lasted over 11 years until their separation in 2018. Ventura's complaint adds that Combs "lured" her into a romantic relationship where he "asserted complete control" over her.

Furthermore, Cassie claims that when she tried to leave him in 2018, he "forced into her home" and r*ped her while she repeatedly said no and tried to push him away. Her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, emphasized that while she has escaped Diddy, the experience will haunt her forever.

"She cannot, however, continue to live in silence about what she endured. Mr. Combs remains immensely powerful and immensely dangerous," Wigdor wrote.

The news left internet users shocked and horrified at the abuse allegations, with many speaking up against Diddy.

"This man is wicked": Netizens react to Cassie's lawsuit, harshly criticize Diddy

As news of the lawsuit spread, internet users were quick to slam Diddy for his actions. They commented in support of Cassie and remarked that there was probably more to come out about him. Here are some comments seen under @popcraves post on X:

In addition to the Last Night singer, Cassie's lawsuit also names his businesses, Bad Boy Records, Bad Boy Entertainment, Epic Records, and Combs Enterprises.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," stated Cassie.

Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, stated that his client "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations." He claimed that Ventura persistently demanded $30 million for her silence. However, her lawyer responded that Combs offered her "eight figures to silence her" and prevent the lawsuit.