What did Virginia V aka Gina Huynh say about Diddy? Ex-girlfriend's remarks resurface in wake of Cassie abuse lawsuit

A clip of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh claiming that she was physically and mentally abused by the singer has appeared online. This comes in the midst of the musician facing a lawsuit by fellow artist Casandra Ventura, who accused him of r*pe and physical violence. Currently, the rapper, who also goes by the name of Puff Daddy, is maintaining that the accusations are false.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains details related to physical and s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The New York Times learned that Casandra Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy on Thursday, November 16. Cassandra noted that she faced “a cycle of abuse, violence, and s*x trafficking” during the course of their relationship, which ended in 2018. The lawsuit claimed that Combs was a:

"Serious domestic abused, who would regularly beat and kick Ms Ventura, leaving black eyes, bruises, and blood."

Today, a clip of Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh, also known as Virginia V, claiming in a 2019 Tasha K interview that she was physically abused by the singer for multiple years has appeared online on Instagram page The Neighborhood Talk.

What did Gina Huynh say revealed as Diddy faces lawsuit

Gina Huynh made her relationship with the I’ll Be Missing You singer public in June 2019 by posting a video of them kissing on Instagram. They reportedly met in 2015. During her interview with Tasha K in 2019, she revealed in a three-part interview that Diddy was "mentally, emotionally, and physically abusing" her.

She revealed that he once “stomped” on her stomach aggressively, threw a heel at her, muzzled her face until her nose bled, and punched her in the head to avoid her face. She also stated that nobody would help her when she was getting physically assaulted by the singer despite them being aware. She noted that “D-Roc” was the only one who came to her aid.

She also shared in the interview that the Last Night singer asked her to abort their child on two different occasions. While narrating the disturbing experience, she said:

“The first time was October 2014. Well I told him and he was like- ‘you’re getting an abortion right?’ Then, I was like I don’t know yet. Then he offered me $50,000 to get rid of it but I turned it down because I just loved him. I wanted to… I was like trying to prove that I wasn’t the girl that wanted him for money. I just cared about him. I just wanted him to be nice to me that’s it.”

Based on her Instagram account, Huynh is a model and social media influencer, who has amassed over 129K followers. She calls herself “the people’s muse” online. She has also dabbled in music and released singles including 31 Flavors and Shake My A$$.

"Offensive and outrageous": Diddy's attorney denies Casandra Ventura's allegations

According to BBC, Ventura alleged that the musician was r*ping and physically abusing her for over 10 years. Ventura claimed that the abuse started when she was just 19 years old, while he was 37 years old.

As the accusations against Diddy continue to mount, his attorney has stated that Casandra Ventura’s allegations are “offensive and outrageous.” The attorney added:

"Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs’ reputation, and seeking a pay day."

In response, Ventura's lawyer revealed that Diddy offered to pay Ventura “eight figures” to not go ahead with the lawsuit however, she rejected the same "to give a voice to all women who suffered in silence."