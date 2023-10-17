"This man had the nerve to release cry me a river": Internet reacts as Britney Spears makes Justin Timberlake abortion claim

Britney Spears recently made some shocking claims in her new memoir The Woman in Me. Page Six has revealed that Spears has mentioned an abortion she went through while she was romantically linked to Justin Timberlake. She described the abortion as a "surprise."

"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Spears also called the abortion the "most agonizing" thing she ever experienced.

"If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

While Spears made the claims, netizens shared their reactions to it on X. One of the users stated that Timberlake "had the nerve" to "sl*t shame" Spears in public after everything.

Britney Spears' abortion claims lead to a lineup of reactions on social media

Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me is scheduled to be released on October 24, 2023. However, the abortion claims she made in the memoir have grabbed the attention of the internet, and social media platforms have been flooded with reactions.

People magazine confirmed the release date of Britney's memoir in July this year. Gallery Books has taken the responsibility of publishing the book. In an interview with People, the Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books, Jennifer Bergstrom, said that the singer's testimony "showed her inspiring strength and bravery."

"I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact – and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn't be more proud to help her share her story at last."

A press release from Gallery Books revealed that the memoir will address the "power of music and love" and why a woman needs to tell her story. It further stated that the memoir speaks about "freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were romantically linked in 1999

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake met in 1992 while working together on the All-New Mickey Mouse Club, as per The Independent. In 1999, the duo's relationship was confirmed, and they began appearing at different events.

In 2001, Spears revealed to The Guardian that she and Timberlake were staying together in Los Angeles. Timberlake appeared for an interview with Barbara Walters the following year and revealed that he and Spears had separated.

A few tabloids claimed that Spears reportedly cheated on Timberlake, but he refused to speak on the matter. Britney addressed the claims in another interview with Diane Sawyer.

"I think everyone has a side of their story to make them feel a certain way… and I'm not technically saying he's wrong, but I'm not technically saying he's right either."

Britney Spears separated from her husband, Sam Asghari, in August 2023 after being married for 14 months.

There were reports that the pair's relationship was going through some trouble, but Asghari has denied the claims.