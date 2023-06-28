"I couldn’t talk afterward": When Britney Spears alluded to break up with Justin Timberlake

In December 2021, Entertainment Weekly reported that Britney Spears posted about her breakup with ex Justin Timberlake, when she broke her silence via social media about her 13-year-long conservatorship. Britney and Justin were the it couple in Hollywood from 1999 to 2002. Sharing about her breakup with the "Sexy Back" singer, Britney said:

“Something I never shared when I had that big breakup years ago was that I couldn't talk afterwards. I never spoke to anyone for a very long time ...I was in shock...”

The "Toxic" singer said the above words in the context of her speaking out about her hardships during the conservatorship, which began in 2008 when she was 26. Spears further talked about the heartbreak and how it happened at the time of her famous Diane Sawyer interview:

“…pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak... two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room. They forced me to talk!!! I was a baby ...I was almost 22 and didn't understand ... but I f*****g know now.”

No response from Britney Spears to Justin Timberlake’s Instagram apology

In February 2021, having faced immense backlash after the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake posted an apology on Instagram to Britney Spears and "Miss You Much" singer Janet Jackson. He apologized for his actions, for holding his tongue on what was right, and specifically apologized to Britney and Janet.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Justin Timberlake wrote.

He also elaborated on how the industry molds white men into success stories, following a pattern of misogyny, racism, and injustice. Later in the post, he also said that he was not perfect but, a work in progress.

The 41-year-old singer remained silent for six months before responding to Timberlake’s apology. According to US Weekly, Britney Spears posted on Instagram about her upcoming book and said:

“I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic … it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life I’ve never been able to express openly I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when the events took place. But instead of using my heart, I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin [Timberlake] did when he apologized to Janet [Jackson] and me. Although he was never bullied or threatened by his family, he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later!!! Timing is EVERYTHING!!!”

Britney Spears shares the joy of financial freedom and Justin Timberlake voices support for ex

The "Womanizer" singer further spoke her heart out following the termination of her conservatorship. In her December 2021 Instagram post, she wrote about enjoying her financial freedom and the ability to withdraw cash from an ATM just for herself. She resumed sharing her experience.

“Anyway, I am able to have cash now so I went to an ATM and was so proud of my $300... and no I'm not embarrassed to share this ... well maybe a little ... but I'm more embarrassed for my family for condoning the fact that I wasn't allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little a** off for them," she noted.

Grammy winner’s ex and former NSYNC member Justin Timberlake tweeted in June 2021 in support of Britney's freedom from her conservatorship. He expressed his opinion regarding women having the right to live their lives however they want.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were the glamorous duo remembered fondly for their coordinated denim-style outfits at the 2001 American Music Awards.

Many rumors surfaced regarding Britney’s infidelity as the cause of the split, which arose from reports that Timberlake’s song "Cry Me a River" was about his relationship with Spears. Billboard reported that the 2002 song was birthed out of Justin’s experience as Britney’s boyfriend and a Britney look-alike played the role of his love interest in the music video.

On a loving note, Britney Spears, who is the mother of two sons, seems to have left her past behind to build a beautiful future with her present life partner, fitness trainer and actor Sam Asghari. The pair tied the knot in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022, after donning rings for about nine months.

