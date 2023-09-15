Britney Spears was linked to her former housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz for a brief period after her divorce from Sam Asghari last month. However, Spears has not responded to the claims so far or confirmed anything from her side.

ET stated that a week after Britney's divorce from Sam, she and Paul were once seen together in Los Angeles when the former was driving a white Mercedes-Benz. A source revealed at the time that Spears was in contact with Paul since he was "acting like her protector" which made her feel secure.

The latest updates from Page Six reveals Britney and Paul are no more in touch with each other.

Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz were later spotted together on various other occasions. Page Six states that Soliz was allegedly fired from his job a year ago as his criminal history came out in front of everyone. In an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, Soliz spoke about Spears and said:

"She's a very, very good, positive … she's a good person."

Paul Richard Soliz has been involved in various legal issues in the past

Hollywood Life states that Paul Richard Soliz was hired at Britney Spears' house a year ago and was reportedly fired in around two months. A source for the outlet revealed that he worked to fix things like doorknobs and toilets.

Speaking to Us Weekly earlier this month, Sam addressed his criminal history, saying that runs a business as a licensed contractor.

Severe charges have been imposed against Sam in the past, including disturbance of peace, child endangerment, driving without a license, and possession of a controlled substance for sale along with a firearm. He was also taken to court earlier this month for reportedly breaking probation rules.

In 2020, Paul Richard Soliz was arrested on charges of firearm and ammunition possession. Despite pleading not guilty, he was sentenced to 90 days followed by probation for two years. Paul also revealed after his release that he has joined an anger management program.

Details related to Paul's educational background and career have not been disclosed. He is reportedly a father but his wife and children's identities remain a mystery.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari separated in August this year

People confirmed in August 2023 that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have separated after being married for 14 months. A few months before their separation, Asghari had denied reports that his relationship with Spears was going through some trouble.

Britney Spears later shared an Instagram post featuring a video and wrote that she was not going to explain the reasons behind her split from Asghari. She said:

"In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but far from reality and I think we all know that!!!"

Sam filed for divorce on August 16, 2023, as revealed by People, but Sam and Britney's representatives did not comment on anything. The duo exchanged vows in June 2022 after being in a relationship since 2016.

Asghari is a popular model and actor and has appeared in films and TV shows like Hot Seat, NCIS, and more.