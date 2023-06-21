Kodak Black’s criminal history explored as rapper’s lawyer slams Hunter Biden’s plea deal over “same crime”

Kodak Black’s lawyer on Tuesday, June 20, slammed Hunter Biden’s plea deal after President Joe Biden’s son was recommended probation over the same federal weapons crime that allegedly led the hip hop artist to be sentenced to three years in prison in 2019.

On Tuesday, in a court filing, the Justice Department said that Hunter Biden, 53, will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve a 2018 weapons possession charge while under the influence of drugs.

While the justice department said they will recommend probation for the two counts of failing to pay taxes on time for the years 2017 and 2018 and the weapon possession charge, they made it clear that the Judge would have to approve the deal and will determine the sentence.

In the wake of the plea deal, several Republicans decried what they described "two-tiered system of justice.” The statement was echoed by Kodak Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, who, in an Instagram post, said:

“2 tiers of justice? Kodak was charged with the same crime. Got over 3 years. Mr Biden will not serve a day. Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally?”

Kodak Black's prior convictions explored as rapper's lawyer criticizes Hunter Biden's plead deal

Kodak Black's Lawyer, in a Twitter post, also pointed out that in 26 years working as a lawyer, he has never seen people charged with federal crimes evading a prison sentence noting that far lesser charges result in incarceration. Cohen cited a case involving actor Felicity Huffman, where she was sentenced to two weeks in prison in a college admission scandal. He said:

“After 26 years, I have yet to have a plea in a case involving illegal possession of a weapon and tax evasion, which did not come with some kind of prison sentence. Indigents charged the same way would be getting jail time."

While several people online agreed with Cohen’s diatribe, others were quick to point out that, unlike the Kodak Black, Hunter Biden had no prior convictions before he was afforded the plea deal for his crimes. A further look into the rapper's criminal past revealed that his trouble with the law does date back to years before he was sentenced to prison.

In 2015, when the Florida rapper was 18, he was arrested and charged with assault, robbery, abduction, false imprisonment, driving with a suspended license, and possession of illegal substances.

In 2016, Kodak Black was arrested for criminal s*xual misconduct shortly before he was charged with possessing a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.

In the subsequent years, the rapper had several run-ins with the law where he was repeatedly arrested over several outstanding warrants stemming from his previous charges. During this time, he was also placed on house arrest and sentenced to five years of probation.

“2 tiers of justice? Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years. Mr. Biden will not serve a day. Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally?” Kodak Black’s lawyer slammed the Justice Department following Hunter Biden's plea deal 🗣“2 tiers of justice? Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years. Mr. Biden will not serve a day. Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally?” https://t.co/zVpOpFTvXh

In 2017, Black was arrested again for violating the terms of his house arrest after assaulting a female bartender at a club in Florida. The same year he was found guilty of violating his house arrest and was sentenced to a year in prison.

In 2018, after Black was released from prison, he was arrested again for violating the terms of his probation, after he was found surrounded by drugs and weapons with his child nearby at his Broward home. Black was again sentenced to a year in prison but was granted credit for 90 days of time served in jail and was subsequently released.

In 2019, Kodak Black was arrested again by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after he was found with weapons and drugs while trying to cross into Canada from New York. He was taken to Niagara County Jail and was released after posting a bond. The same year Kodak Black was arrested again over weapons possession charge in Miami and subsequently sentenced to three years in prison after he plead guilty to the crime. In 2020, Trump pardoned Black and the rapper was released from prison.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden had previously worked as a lawyer, and a lobbyist, including abroad in China and Ukraine, after he was discharged from the Navy in 2014 over cocaine use.

Hunter Biden was subjected to a long-running justice department investigation over his tax documents and whether he had made false statements on paperwork used to purchase a firearm in 2018.

Hunter Biden, who did admit to being addicted to crack cocaine at the time, confessed that he was under the influence of drugs when he purchased the firearm.

If the judge rejects the plea deal recommended by the prosecution and sentences Biden over the weapons charge, he is likely to face 10 years in prison.

