Is Kodak Black okay? Fans shocked as rapper among four shot outside Justin Bieber's Super Bowl after-party

American rapper Kodak Black was one of four people shot outside Justin Bieber's afterparty at an LA restaurant. His companions reportedly began fighting with others in a red Ferrari.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, has been named as one of the victims after 10 shots were fired.

As per TMZ, when the rappers Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and Gunna left the party around 2:45 a.m. on February 12, they got into a fight outside. Eventually, multiple shots were fired.

An insider revealed to Page Six that the fight was started with someone from Black's group.

Jay Squidz イカ 🦑 @SQUlDZ Kodak Black was really shot close range dawg, see how fast shit can pop off, dude was masked up already so they def planned this shit smh 🤦‍♂️ Kodak Black was really shot close range dawg, see how fast shit can pop off, dude was masked up already so they def planned this shit smh 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/RNIT4aalUA

"After others jumped in, shots were fired… and then all hell broke loose."

As shots rang out, witnesses reported that people began running for their lives. Black was injured along with three other men of varying ages.

Black was rushed to the hospital along with a 19 and 60-year-old victim. The victims' names have not yet been released, but all are reported to be in stable condition.

According to reports, one of the victims was a friend of Black who was shot in the back. Another victim, 60-year-old autograph collector Mark Shaefer, was shot in the foot. The third victim was shot in the shoulder.

Downtown LA Scanner @DowntownLAScan Video of shooting that injured 3 including Kodak Black.

Video of shooting that injured 3 including Kodak Black. https://t.co/tdvEc5OyOu

No arrests have been made yet and the shooters remain at large, Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet Daily Mail. The investigation is still ongoing and no suspects have yet been named.

The Associated Press reported that Black was born Dieuson Octave and had amassed a lengthy criminal record by the time he was 21. He was sentenced to prison in 2019 for weapons possession but was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in 2021.

Kodak Black was one of the many A-listers at Justin Bieber's party

MassiVeMaC @SchengenStory Three people were shot outside Justin Bieber's afterparty at the The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday night after several people got into a fight.



Hosts Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were pictured making a hasty exit from the trendy restaurant after a Three people were shot outside Justin Bieber's afterparty at the The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday night after several people got into a fight. Hosts Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were pictured making a hasty exit from the trendy restaurant after a https://t.co/0txuVcJ4it

Justin Bieber hosted a star-studded afterparty at The Nice Guy restaurant following his appearance at the Pacific Design Center a few hours earlier.

The two-day event celebrates sports, fashion, entertainment, and music before the Super Bowl on February 13. This year's Homecoming Weekend will feature a host of high-profile performers through the evening of February 12.

At last night's concert, Bieber performed a 30-minute set to a crowd of about 1,500 people, including Shawn Mendes, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul, Niall Horan, and Scooter Braun. The performance ended around midnight.

The afterparty was reportedly attended by Justin and Hailey Bieber, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby, and Kodak Black. However, it is unclear whether the celebrities were at the party when the shooting started.

Edited by Srijan Sen