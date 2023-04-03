What did Sam Asghari say about the split rumors? Britney Spears' husband pokes fun at rumor about ditching wedding rings

A few days back, rumors about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's split were doing the rounds on the internet after both celebrities were snapped separately without their wedding rings. Spears has been on vacation with her longtime agent and friend, Cade Hudson, while her husband, Asghari, has not joined them.

As speculation was heating up, the Can You Keep A Secret? actor recently responded, clearing the air around the split rumors. The 29-year-old actor and model didn't say anything but posted multiple stories on his Instagram handle that confirmed that everything is still well and good between the star couple.

Screengrabs of Sam Asghari's now-deleted Instagram stories (Image via Instagram/samasghari)

Asghari shared a couple of selfies showcasing his silver wedding band intact on his left hand's "ring finger." Along with his cheeky response to all reports around the split, the owner of Asghari Fitness also shared a picture with Britney, who was also seen wearing her wedding ring.

The same picture of the Toxic star was shared in 2021 to announce their engagement.

Interestingly, Sam Asghari's representative had revealed to a reputed publication that the actor "is not having marital issues." He further stated that "he simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie."

"She does it better" - Sam Asghari shared Britney Spears' picture flaunting her wedding ring

Sam Asghari's cheeky response to the split rumors (Image via Instagram/samasghari)

As mentioned, Sam Asghari also uploaded his 2021 image with Britney, where the Princess of Pop was seen showing off her wedding ring. Asghari even wrote that her wife is better at flaunting the ring, in reference to his selfies where he displayed his wedding band.

Asghari and Spears have been married since June 9, 2022. Reportedly, they tied the knot at Britney Spears' home in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles.

A brief history of Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' relationship

Per reports from multiple outlets, Britney met Hesam "Sam" Asghari in October 2016 on the sets of her music video for Slumber Party. The song is part of Britney Spears' ninth studio album, Glory, while its remix version, the one with the music video, also featured vocals from Tinashe.

In a 2018 interview with Men's Health, Sam even recalled getting butterflies before meeting Spears for the first time:

"I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies."

After their first meeting, the couple reportedly exchanged numbers and bonded over sushi.

The couple got engaged in September 2021, merely five days after the singer's father, Jamie Spears, filed to terminate the court conservatorship under which Britney was involuntarily placed in 2008.

Although her father was suspended as a conservator on September 29, the conservatorship was terminated on November 12. It turned out to be a culmination of the #FreeBritney movement, as the Womanizer artist got her "freedom" back.

