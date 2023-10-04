"That's one hell of a reach": Diddy compares Yung Miami to Oprah, gets trolled online

American rapper and record producer Diddy recently compared rapper Yung Miami to Oprah Winfrey. He said that the young rapper is capable of reaching similar heights as Oprah has in the entertainment industry. Diddy also went on to claim that Yung could reach the billionaire status.

In an interview with Billboard for a September cover story, Sean Love Combs, also known as P. Diddy or Puff Daddy, spoke about the younger generation of artists. He also spoke about which of the younger artists have the potential to reach immense success.

He expressed that Nipsey Hussle was a "young Puff version" while also mentioning Travis Scott's work and portfolio. He then claimed that Yung Miami "reminds me of Oprah." Sean's words reached the fans and they were quick to make fun of the artist's comments about his on-again, off-again beau with one even saying that it was a "hell of a reach."

One fan says Yung Miami is nothing like Oprah. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Diddy says Yung Miami reminds him of Oprah Winfrey

Expand Tweet

Sean Love Combs had a cover story interview with Billboard for its September issue and for the promotion of his new album The Love Album: Off the Grid. The album was released on September 15, 2023.

During the conversation, Diddy was asked about newer rap artists and who among them could follow in his footsteps of reaching the billionaire status. As of October 2022, Forbes reported that the Last Night rapper's net worth reached $1 billion but they stated in 2023, that it was $930.

Diddy replied to the interviewer's questions by talking about two male artists Nipsey Hussle and Travis Scott first. He noted that to him, Nipsey Hussle was a "young Puff version." He said that he could relate to how Travis Scott was diversifying his portfolio. The rapper added that Scott seemed to really be "understanding how to take it to the next level."

Diddy then decided to talk about Yung Miami's potential in business with her clothing line, podcast channel, and other streams of status and income. He even compared her to Oprah Winfrey.

"I also think Yung Miami [aka Caresha Brownlee] from the City Girls. She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing line, television shows, performances, live podcasts. I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through," Diddy stated.

Fans have reacted to Sean's comments about Yung Miami and Oprah. They do not believe that the Coming Home rapper's opinion is accurate. While some said that Yung Miami had the potential to grow as a rapper, comparing her to Oprah wasn't really a great comparison.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The two confirmed their relationship in June 2022 on Yung's podcast, Caresha Please! which aired on Revolt. During the same, Puff replied to the younger rapper's inquiry about what their relationship was.

"We go have dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times," he said while adding that they were dating.

However, they also mentioned that both of them were still allowed to date other people. They had been rumored to be together since 2021, as per People. Yung Miami confirmed her split with Diddy on April 18, 2023, in an interview with the Cut. She added that they were "still good friends."

Yung Miami wants to be Oprah

Expand Tweet

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee spoke about her desire to be the next Oprah in an interview with XXL in September 2022. She talked about her podcast, Caresha Please!, and said that she wanted to take it to the next level.

"I want to be like—I think she has a podcast now—a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah," the rapper added.

It is worth noting that while there has been some backlash about Diddy's comments, both Oprah and Yung Miami have yet to give any comments over the same.