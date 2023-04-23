Family Legacy release date, air time, and plot on Paramount+

Paramount+ and MTV’s upcoming docuseries, Family Legacy, is set to air on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The five-part series will feature some of the biggest names in musical history from a different lens. The series will cover the children of musical legends as they uncover what it was like growing up and the challenges they face in today’s world being associated with some really heavy names.

The official press release of Family Legacy, as released by Paramount+, reads:

"each half hour of the five-episode series will feature the children of legendary music artists and bands including Linkin Park, Van Halen, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Boyz II Men, TLC, Biggie Smalls, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Brandy and Melissa Etheridge reliving some of entertainment's most iconic moments and giving viewers an intimate look at their favorite artists."

Family Legacy will chronicle the journey of children of musical legends, as they talk about the contemporary musical challenges and competition

Paramount+ and MTV are set to showcase the world of glam from the point of view of people who grew up in the limelight this Tuesday. The show will feature children of some of the greatest musicians and tell the tale of how they grew up and what backstage meant for them.

Set to appear in the upcoming series are:

Andrew Hagar (son of Van Halen's Sammy Hagar)

Bailey Cypheridge (daughter of Melissa Etheridge)

Baylee Littrell (son of Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell)

Briahna Fatone (daughter of *NSYNC's Joey Fatone)

Christian "King" Combs (son of Sean "Diddy" Combs)

C.J. Wallace (son of Notorious B.I.G.)

Draven Bennington (son of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington)

Justin Combs (son of Sean "Diddy" Combs)

Nathan Morris II (son of Boyz II Men's Nathan Morris)

Quincy Brown (son of Sean "Diddy" Combs)

Sy'Rai Smith (daughter of Brandy)

Tron Austin (son of TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas)

Family Legacy will feature exclusive footage from concerts and interviews with the children of the musical legends. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Sy’rai Smith, Brandy’s only child, spoke to Vibe and stated that since the "Vocal Bible" was such a legend since she feels a lot of pressure that an upcoming artist who isn’t associated with someone doesn’t experience. She added:

"God blessed me with a platform where people can be like, ‘Okay, her daughter came out with music, I want to go see what that’s about."

Smith continued that there’s another side of it which is that she doesn’t sound as good as her mother or that her music is not as good compared to Brandy’s. The upcoming Family Legacy cast member stated that the pressure scares her, and she wants people to understand “that there is a difference.” She continued:

"I am me, and my mom is my mom. I love when people compare me to her because I mean, who wouldn’t want to be compared to my mom?"

The show will premiere on April 25 exclusively on Paramount+ at 3 am ET in the US and Canada, followed by airing the next day internationally in the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, LATAM, and Brazil. Family Legacy will air in Australia on Saturday, April 29.

