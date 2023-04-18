Pretty Stoned on MTV: Cast list and characters explored

Pretty Stoned is all set to be released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8/7c on MTV. Set in Atlanta, Georgia, this comedy film will be female-led. Directed by Jonathan Hawk, the MTV film stars Paris Berelc, Kandi Burruss, Skye Townsend, Brandee Evans, Chris Renfro, D.C. Young Fly, Caleb Emery, Porsha Williams, Jessica Medina, Pretty Veem, DreamDoll, Alisha S. Ward, and several others.

The official synopsis of the MTV film reads:

"A total stoner with no commitment to her job and a type-A high-achiever join forces when they find themselves in trouble after one of them disposes of $20,000 worth of pot from a drug queenpin and her henchwomen."

Pretty Stoned on MTV cast explored

Paris Berelc as Darcy

Born on December 29, 1998, Paris Berelc was discovered by Ford Models at the age of nine. She appeared in ads for Kohl's, Sears, Boston Store, K-mart, and more. In 2009, she featured on the American Girl magazine cover for their November/December issue. She took her first acting classes at Acting Studio Chicago at the age of 12. She stepped into the world of acting in 2013, at the age of 14.

She is best known for playing Skylar Storm in Mighty Med and Lab Rats: Elite Force, and Alexa Mendoza in the Netflix comedy series Alexa & Katie.

In the upcoming MTV title, she will play a determined Type-A youngster who is focused on her career.

Kandi Burruss as Mrs. Thompson

Born on May 17, 1976, Kandi Burruss attended Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Georgia, graduating in 1994. She then featured in the BET series Teen Summit at the age of 15.

In 1992, she rose to fame as a member of the female vocal group Xscape. She won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for her contributions to the TLC track No Scrubs. She starred in season 2 of the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta and then went on to appear in six Real Housewives spinoffs and companion series as of 2022.

She played Roselyn Perry on the third season of the Showtime drama series The Chi. She also won the third season of Fox's The Masked Singer and placed fifth on season 2 of CBS's Celebrity Big Brother.

She will play Mrs. Thompson on MTV's Pretty Stoned and will take on the role of a wealthy mom to Meena.

Skye Townsend as Leila

Born on September 1, 1993, Skye Townsend is the daughter of actor, director, and comedian, Robert Townsend. She released her debut EP album Vomit in 2012 and became the talk of the town. The project featured collaborations from Karina Pasian & Chris O'Bannon, Wyann Vaughn, and Micky Munday. In 2015, she released her second EP titled Rocking Chairs.

She made her acting debut on the BET web series 8 Days a Week, where she played Jade Taylor. In 2013 she featured as the lead cheerleader in the film Playin' for Love. She made a guest appearance on Lucifer and was also seen in the feature film Chase, filmed in 2018. She was also seen on A Black Lady Sketch Show and in the 2021 iCarly revival series.

She will play the role of Leila in the upcoming film, a middleman in a dangerous drug operation.

Pretty Stoned will release on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8/7c on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes