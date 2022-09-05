Was Emily Ratajkowski in iCarly? Character explored amid rising allegations against Dan Schneider

Amid the fiasco and allegations against Dan Schneider, Emily Ratajkowski's name has managed to suddenly gain a lot of attention. A number of netizens wondered if she was the person starring in two episodes of Nickelodeon’s iCarly.

A picture from the show is floating around the internet where one of the characters, Tasha, seems to be played by Emily Ratajkowski. Several internet users wanted to know if Ratajkowski was the one playing Tasha and put the question up on Twitter.

Needless to say, when they found out that Emily Ratajkowski was indeed a part of iCarly, they were surprised.

boocía 👻 @loociaa I was today years old when I realized Gibby’s girlfriend on iCarly was fricken Emily Ratajkowski I was today years old when I realized Gibby’s girlfriend on iCarly was fricken Emily Ratajkowski https://t.co/XRWImDRx3K

Emily Ratajkowski was 18 when she appeared as Tasha in iCarly

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the biggest supermodels in the US and is known for posting some stunning pictures of herself on social media. However, before she became a supermodel, the 31-year-old starred in two episodes of Nickelodeon's popular series iCarly as Tasha, Gibby's girlfriend.

She first appeared in season 3's episode 3, titled iSpeed Date and then in season 11's episode titled iEnrage Gibby. In the episode, Ratajkowski, who was 18 at the time, is seen showing up at Gibby's school to wish the character a good morning.

A supermodel now, Ratajkowski impressed people even then with her looks. Several fans of the show were fond of how she looked even she was in her late-teens.

Netizens who found out about Emily Ratajkowski's role in iCarly have taken to social media to post their reactions about the model. Several have commented on the immense glow-up that she has underwent since then.

Pia 👼 @Desiprincess__ I JUST REALIZED THAT TASHA FROM ICARLY IS EMILY RATAJKOWSKI. GIBI’s GIRLFRIEND IS A MODEL I JUST REALIZED THAT TASHA FROM ICARLY IS EMILY RATAJKOWSKI. GIBI’s GIRLFRIEND IS A MODEL

Nathan @nathan16hughes So I discovered Gibby's girlfriend was "Tasha" Emily Ratajkowski. What a man So I discovered Gibby's girlfriend was "Tasha" Emily Ratajkowski. What a man https://t.co/rK2yPOe46X

Ian Sarmiento @CSCSarmiento Just found out now that Tasha, Gibby's girlfriend in TeenNick TV show iCarly, was played by young Emily Ratajkowski. Now I don't know if anything is still real in this world. Just found out now that Tasha, Gibby's girlfriend in TeenNick TV show iCarly, was played by young Emily Ratajkowski. Now I don't know if anything is still real in this world. 😂 https://t.co/fysHMa3uIl

ryan @yogabbergabber why did no one tell me that gibby’s girlfriend tasha is emily ratajkowski why did no one tell me that gibby’s girlfriend tasha is emily ratajkowski https://t.co/ViBtTLev3G

Janine★ @itsnotthechase TASHA, GIBBY'S GIRLFRIEND FROM ICARLY IS EMILY RATAJKOWSKI WTF TASHA, GIBBY'S GIRLFRIEND FROM ICARLY IS EMILY RATAJKOWSKI WTF https://t.co/u25paUV9Lo

Tony (Very Large pinky ring) Ortiz @zitroynot Holy shit. I just had a life changing realization. 'Tasha' Gibbys gf from iCarly was Emily ratajkowski!!! Holy shit. I just had a life changing realization. 'Tasha' Gibbys gf from iCarly was Emily ratajkowski!!!

Erin Sutton @erinsuttonXx Can't believe I've only just noticed Emily Ratajkowski used to play Tasha on iCarly Can't believe I've only just noticed Emily Ratajkowski used to play Tasha on iCarly

However, iCarly wasn't the only show Emily has made an appearance in and has been appearing in several series and films in small roles. These include Andrew's Alteration, and A Year and a Day, and the model has also been featured in the song Blurred Lines by

Ratajkowski's role on the show came into the limelight after Nickelodeon's former production executive Dan Schneider was accused of inappropriate behavior.

Dan Schneider and the blame game

Since the release of Jennette McCurdy's book, I'm Glad My Mom Died, Dan Schneider has been in some trouble. The former Nickelodeon actress accused Dan of abusive behavior on set in her memoir.

In the book, she opened up about her past negative experiences with the kids’ channel where she was exploited. She also claimed that she was offered hush money amounting to nearly $300,000. All of this brought forth a lot of netizens who also claimed that Dan is not the only executive who has been accused of similar behaviors.

khalia. | don corleone’s wife☀️ @VERONASFILMS everyone keeps bringing ariana grande for stan drama against jennette and idk why. let’s not forget, ariana is a victim herself from the creepiness of dan schneider. this is why she doesn’t talk about the role of cat valentine anymore. they sexualized and infantilized her. everyone keeps bringing ariana grande for stan drama against jennette and idk why. let’s not forget, ariana is a victim herself from the creepiness of dan schneider. this is why she doesn’t talk about the role of cat valentine anymore. they sexualized and infantilized her. https://t.co/72MrdW2j33

It is also worth noting that Jennette did not directly name Dan. However, as there have been several accusations against him in the past, people were quick to conclude that the former actress was referring to Dan.

This isn't the first time that Dan has been accused of such behavior. He was earlier accused of forcing young children, who were 18 to consume alcohol and give him shoulder massages.

However, when Dan responded to the allegations, he defended himself and said that he wouldn't have had so many reputable people's loyalties if he mistreated actors, especially minors.

