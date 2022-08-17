How old was Ariana Grande in Victorious? Concerning video surfaces online as fans claim singer was sexualised as a Nickelodeon teen

Netizens are expressing concern about pop star Ariana Grande being sexualized on Nickelodeon. The singer rose to fame as Cat Valentine on the shows Victorious and Sam & Cat. Internet users believe that Ariana Grande, who was 16 when she joined the show, was "infantalized" in her role.

Concerns over the star's time at Nickelodeon surfaced online after her former co-star Jennette McCurdy's tell-all memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died made headlines. In it, the actress details instances of child abuse at the hands of her mother and also her traumatic time on set. McCurdy claimed that she was mistreated and exploited by Nickelodeon.

Meanwhile, rumors of Ariana Grande also being mistreated spread like wildfire. A Twitter account that goes by the name @Veronasfilms, shared a compilation of scenes, including those of Grande as Cat on Nickelodeon’s defunct platform TheSlap.

The user stated that the channel had "sexualized and infantilized" the singer.

khalia. | FLOnomenal stan ☀️ @VERONASFILMS everyone keeps bringing ariana grande for stan drama against jennette and idk why. let’s not forget, ariana is a victim herself from the creepiness of dan schneider. this is why she doesn’t talk about the role of cat valentine anymore. they sexualized and infantilized her. everyone keeps bringing ariana grande for stan drama against jennette and idk why. let’s not forget, ariana is a victim herself from the creepiness of dan schneider. this is why she doesn’t talk about the role of cat valentine anymore. they sexualized and infantilized her. https://t.co/72MrdW2j33

In the videos that the user posted, Grande can be seen performing in a number of suggestive scenarios. Some of them included her sticking her finger in her mouth, sucking on her own toe and trying to "juice a potato."

khalia. | FLOnomenal stan ☀️ @VERONASFILMS remember that episode of victorious and they were all locked in that rv? these scenes with cat all felt very uncomfortable too. remember that episode of victorious and they were all locked in that rv? these scenes with cat all felt very uncomfortable too. https://t.co/qZPwgRMNwf

The video also included a clip of Grande lying upside down and pouring water on herself. She then ends up screaming, "I'm soaking wet."

The Twitter user also highlighted how Ariana Grande’s character was once surrounded by men shooting at her with water guns while she simply wore a bikini top and a pair of bottoms.

Dan Schneider has created both Victorious and Sam & Cat.

Netizens express concern over Ariana Grande’s time as a teenager at Nickelodeon

Ariana Grande was a minor at 16 years old when she joined Victorious. The singer portrayed the character of Catarina "Cat" Valentine on the show from March 27, 2010 to February 2, 2013.

Internet users found the video compilation to be incredibly disturbing and many said they couldn't believe that they failed to notice the concerning episodes. Others deemed the show to be disgusting

Several people called out director Dan Schneider for "directing teenagers to do that stuff as a grown man." Others wondered how the show was even allowed to be aired on a children's network.

Jenna🥑🌴🌺⛱🌼ジェミバニー @jemibuni @VERONASFILMS This one isn’t even subtle! Just plain gross. How was it even approved for broadcast on Nickelodeon?! 🤮🤢 @VERONASFILMS This one isn’t even subtle! Just plain gross. How was it even approved for broadcast on Nickelodeon?! 🤮🤢

Spirit Sim is going back to HS ❤🙏👋😌 @Mdot0320 I never watched these shows and I'm glad bc this is weird and disgusting @VERONASFILMS What in the actual f is this garbage?I never watched these shows and I'm glad bc this is weird and disgusting @VERONASFILMS What in the actual f is this garbage? 😳 I never watched these shows and I'm glad bc this is weird and disgusting

Emily Bee @PirateLilly22 @VERONASFILMS It really sad how it’s really hard to rewatch this knowing how hard it was for the cast. @VERONASFILMS It really sad how it’s really hard to rewatch this knowing how hard it was for the cast.

Joaquin @saintcesar986 @VERONASFILMS This always makes me nauseous, imagine "directing" a teenager to do that stuff as a grown man @VERONASFILMS This always makes me nauseous, imagine "directing" a teenager to do that stuff as a grown man

Jennette McCurdy recounts "odd" first kiss on iCarly

Before the clips of Grande being sexualized came into being, Jennette McCurdy sharing details of her first kiss on iCarly gained a lot of traction. Just like Victorious and Same & Cat, iCarly was also created by Schneider.

In her memoir, the actress, who plays the role of Sam in Sam & Cat spoke about how distressing it was to film the scene. She said that "The Creator" kept yelling at her in the background. McCurdy also wrote:

“Our lips are touching, he's moving his mouth around a bit, but I can't move mine. I'm frozen. His eyes are closed. Mine aren't. Mine are wide open, staring at him. It's so odd, staring at a person while your faces are touching. I don't like it. I can smell his hair gel.”

The actress also added that she "honestly" tried to do what she was asked to by the production but said that her body was "stiff and unflinching."

The 30-year-old also added that the whole thing was an "out-of-body experience."

