"This is not the first time for Nickelodeon": Dan Schneider allegations explored amid Jennette McCurdy's hush money revelation

As per recent reports, iCarly star Jennette McCurdy has opened up about the abusive behavior she had to face on the sets of her Nickelodeon shows. Ahead of the launch of her book, I'm Glad My Mom Died, on August 9, McCurdy spoke up about her past negative experiences with the Nickelodeon shows where she allegedly got exploited.

The former actress further disclosed that she was offered hush money by the network, which amounted to $300,000. In the 30-year-old star's recent interview with The New York Times, Jennette McCurdy claimed that there had been talks at the network to offer her the lump sum if she agreed to never talk about her experiences during the production of the shows in public.

Following her statement about abusive experiences on the shows, numerous netizens have come to the conclusion that the actress was talking about iCarly creator Dan Schneider. One such tweet implied this was not the first time and that Schneider was not the first executive at the network to be accused of such behavior. The tweet mentioned:

"Since Dan Schneider is trending let it be known this is not the first time for Nickelodeon…"

What are the allegations against iCarly creator Dan Schneider? Jennette McCurdy's insinuation about abusive behavior

Jennette McCurdy first appeared in a Nickelodeon project with iCarly, where she portrayed Sam Puckett from 2007 to 2012. The actress did not join the show once it was revived last year. Following the end of iCarly's first iteration, McCurdy reprised her character in Sam and Cat, which starred global pop star Ariana Grande.

In her upcoming memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy reportedly referred to a big shot at Nickelodeon as 'The Creator.' She painted a negative picture of this person as she mentioned that this individual was "mean-spirited, controlling, and terrifying" and made "grown men and women cry with his insults and degradation."

It is not a stretch to think that McCurdy referred to Dan Schneider, who created iCarly along with multiple other shows for Nickelodeon. Many allegations have been leveled against the producer and screenwriter regarding his behavior on the sets of Nickelodeon projects. Thus, it is highly likely that the iCarly star's memoirs mentioned the negative experiences on her shows associated with Schneider.

Furthermore, Jennette McCurdy addressed further inappropriate things that happened between her and "the creator" in her interview with The Washington Post. She said:

"It's important to talk about. It was so commonplace, his behavior, and it was so accepted because everyone was scared of losing their job. I don't blame any of them. I get it. But it was really unfortunate; everything that happened in a children's television series environment. It really seems like there's not much of a moral compass there."

According to WaPo's article, Jennette McCurdy allegedly encountered inappropriate behaviors from the individual, which included an attempt to make her consume alcohol after she was 18 and shoulder massages. While it is not confirmed, this may be why McCurdy was allegedly offered $300,000 by the network to not go public with her accusations.

Previous allegations against Dan Schneider

Prior to the recent controversy, in 2018, multiple reports stated that there had been numerous complaints against Dan Schneider of abusive behavior. Following this, numerous publications claimed that Schneider's partnership with Nickelodeon was not renewed over the complaints against him.

Last year, Schneider addressed the allegations to Deadline. He defended himself and said:

"I couldn't, and I wouldn't have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty from so many reputable people if I'd mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors."

The producer clarified that people may find him to be difficult because of his "high standards." He further added:

"I never interacted with actors in any way, texting or otherwise, that should make anyone uncomfortable."

While there have been several insinuations of Schneider's abusive and inappropriate behavior, there have been no substantial public allegations against the producer.

