"I couldn't like her": Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande relationship explored as former explains her jealousy in new memoir

In her latest memoir, former American actress and author Jennette McCurdy has revealed that she was jealous of her co-star, the-then budding artist Ariana Grande.

In her new book, I'm Glad my Mom Died, the 30-year-old opened up about her time while shooting the Nickelodeon series, Sam & Cat with Grande, who was allegedly favored more than her.

As per Entertainment Tonight, McCurdy, who appeared on the series between 2013 and 2014, dubbed Grande "a burgeoning pop star" who frequently missed shooting to record new songs or perform at award functions while she had to "angrily hold down the fort."

Jennette McCurdy wrote that she understood why Grande was off the shoot, but didn't understand why she was "allowed to" because, according to her claims, she was not given the same treatment.

"I booked two features during iCarly that I had to turn down because the iCarly team wouldn’t write me out of episodes to go shoot them."

Additionally, the former child star wrote that she was furious after she was told Ariana would not be available to shoot for a whole week.

"The week where I was told Ariana would not be here at all, and that they would write around her absence this episode by having her character be locked in a box. Are you. Kidding me. So I have to turn down movies while Ariana’s off whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards? F**k. This."

Jennette McCurdy's breaking point came when Ariana Grande spent time with Tom Hanks

In the memoir, McCurdy mentioned several instances where she was allegedly stripped of opportunities because of Ariana Grande. However, as per Entertainment Tonight, her saturation point came when the Thank U, Next singer "came whistle-toning in with excitement" after she "spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house."

"That was the moment I broke. I couldn’t take it anymore. Music performances and magazine covers... whatever, I’ll get over it. But playing a family game at National Treasure, two-time Academy Award–winner and six-time nominee Tom Hanks’s house? I’m done. I didn’t like her. I couldn’t like her."

Jennette McCurdy wrote that she could have handled Grande's success as a pop star, but "hanging out with Sheriff Woody, with Forrest F**king Gump" was too much for her.

"So now, every time she misses work, it feels like a personal attack. Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she robbed me of having that experience myself."

Jennette McCurdy admitted that if she was not "such a good sport to begin with," she would not be in a miserable position with Nickelodeon's "sh**ty show saying these sh**ty lines."

"Maybe my life would be entirely different right now. I fantasize about it being different. But it’s not different. It’s this. This is what it is. Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m pissed about it. And I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her."

She also pointed out that after appearing on iCarly, Nickelodeon was giving McCurdy her spin-off show, Just Puckett, but the producers ultimately changed it to Sam & Cat, which she was not pleased with.

