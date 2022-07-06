"What an incredible job to be able to play and pretend": In conversation with 'Step Up' star and rising child actor Cruz Abelita

Ohio native Cruz Abelita started acting at six and recently garnered praise after making his Hollywood debut with Words on Bathroom Walls. His most notable work has been in Step Up on STARZ. He plays Carlito Olivero's younger brother Dennis on the show. Although early in his career, Abelita has drawn the attention of fans and critics who brand him a rising star to look out for.

From Adam Sandler and Dolly Parton to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Cruz has worked with numerous substantial performers in his career.

The 13-year-old has acted in several short films, videos, documentaries, and TV series, including The Big Fun Crafty Show, Kelly Talk Show, Supernatural, and Jumanji: The Next Level, to name a few.

He recently wrapped up an unnamed Disney movie, scheduled for release in December 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Esha Singh of Sk Pop, Cruz opened up candidly about his inspiration and experience working in the entertainment industry. He also shared some interesting stories from the set of Step Up, as the show is set to return for a third season.

Cruz Abelita notably worked with Dolly Parton on the Netflix special 'Christmas on the Square'

Q: Can you tell us about what got you started on your acting journey and how you were introduced to the world of film?

Cruz: My big sister, Sophia Abelita, started acting at five, and I wanted to join her. The first movie I worked on was Adam Sandler’s Blended. My mom wanted to see if I liked being on set before signing me to an agency. I had so much fun. I remember getting a chance to hold baby zoo animals.

After that, I wanted lines, so my mom submitted me to the East Coast Talent Agency. Soon after, I signed with Crackerjack Management and Coast to Coast Talent in LA. They have all kept me busy.

Q: You worked with legendary Dolly Parton in the Netflix movie Christmas on the Square. How was your experience?

Cruz: It was so much fun. Dolly Parton is such an icon. When I introduced myself, she gave me a big hug and told me that I was handsome. Being at the table with her, reading, and having her sing to us was a memory I’ll never forget. It was like our own personal Dolly Parton concert.

We filmed in the summer, but the sound stage was dressed to look like winter, with fake snow and everything. There was a scene where a boy was supposed to hit me in the face with a snowball. He kept missing it, so the director, Debbie Allen, had to do it herself. Debby did that in a scene where you see me getting hit by a snowball.

Q: Apart from Christmas on the Square, you have also worked on multiple seasons of STARZ's Step Up. What do you love about the show and the popular movie franchise?

Cruz: Step Up movies are so fun and full of energy. I knew the TV series was going to be amazing. The dancers they bring in are world-class. I don’t dance on the show, but watching everyone else is fun. I just danced at the wrap party at the end of season 2. Step Up Season 3 is going to blow everyone away.

Q: Who in the Step Up cast would you say you are closest to?

Cruz: Carlito Olivero. He plays my big brother on Step Up. He took me under his wing in the first season and gave me some great acting tips.

I love Jade Chynoweth too. She gives the best hugs, and her dancing on Step Up is incredible.

Faizon Love is also really fun to work with. Almost all my scenes with him are fun. You have to be good at improv with him because he’s a comedian who changes his lines. You have to roll with it and keep up with him.

Q: Tell us about an unforgettable incident from the sets of Step Up and the most important thing you've learned from working on the show?

Cruz: There was a Step Up episode that had a scene with dominos. They told us to be careful, not to knock them over until we were rolling. Welp! It accidentally got knocked over. None of us touched it, but the ground shook, and away it went. We all laughed hard, but it took the crew an hour to reset it.

Having fun is the most important thing I’ve learned while working in Step Up. Don’t stress too much about being perfect. There is no such thing. Some of the best scenes we have are unscripted. You have to go with the flow.

Q: You have recently worked on a Disney project. What do you love the most about the work of Disney, and is there anything you can share about the project?

Cruz: I’ve always wanted to be in a Disney movie. Disney is so iconic, and all their films are so good. Walking on the set was like a dream. There were massive blue screens everywhere. Disney knows how to create a magical world.

The only thing I can tell you about the project is that the film will come out in December 2023.

Q: If you could play any character from Disney. Who would you choose?

Cruz: Iron-Man. He’s my favorite Disney + Marvel character. He's so smart, and I love his suit. It’s always changing and adapting.

Q: You also had a scene in the widely popular Jumanji remake. What was it like on the set?

Cruz: Fun fact, they kept the name a secret, so I didn’t know I booked Jumanji immediately. They called it something else.

When I went in for a fitting, I saw pictures of The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, etc on the wall. I turned to my mom and asked, “Is this JUMANJI?” It was a massive sound stage, like being transported to another world.

They did scans of my body for an avatar and everything. Unfortunately, the scene was cut, but I had a premiere for friends and family, and some of the leads sent messages that we played on the big screen. Sometimes that happens. They cut scenes to make the film shorter. I was really sad, but it happened to everyone.

Q: If asked to choose between TV series and movies, what would you go for?

Cruz: That is a hard one. As an actor, I like to work. If I had to pick, I’d say movies. There is something about going to the theater and seeing your face on the silver screen.

It’s such an amazing feeling. While answering these questions, I just learned that I booked another film produced by Judd Apatow. Can’t say much more, but I’m so excited to do another movie.

Q: What is the hardest challenge about being a child actor?

Cruz: Missing events. Sometimes you have to work and miss birthday parties, family trips, etc. My friends and family are very understanding, though.

Q: You've played so many characters, which one would you say you relate to the most?

Cruz: I’d say Justin from Step Up. Family is everything to me, and the bond Justin has with his brother is very similar to mine and my sister. Justin wants the best for his brother, and I feel the same about my family.

Q: What are some of your hobbies apart from acting? Games/sports do you like to play?

Cruz: I’m a gamer, and I love COD. I have over 92 wins. I also love to play tennis, flag football, baseball, and basketball.

Q: If not an actor, what would you like to be when you grow up?

Cruz: I’d love to own my own business and be an entrepreneur. I’m already thinking about investing some of my money and buying a property for Airbnb. I'd also love to be a professional tennis player.

Q: What advice will you give to an aspiring child artist, something that you wish you knew when you started?

Cruz: If you aren’t having fun, don’t do it. There are a ton of rejections in the industry. It can be hard to hear "no" so many times. You have to love the process. It’s ok to take a little break if you feel burnt out.

The industry isn’t going anywhere, and everyone loves a comeback story. Most important thing is to have fun. What an incredible job to be able to play and pretend. It’s an incredible honor.

