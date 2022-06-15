Who is Lake Bell? Chris Rock attends baseball game with 'What Happens in Vegas' actress

Comedian Chris Rock and actress Lake Bell were recently spotted together enjoying a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 13, 2022 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Further details are yet to be revealed, but the duo tried their best to stay away from the limelight. Although Rock later did an interview, Bell was absent at the time.

Everything known about Lake Bell

Also known as Lake Siegel Bell, she has appeared in many films and television series. She made her acting debut with the 2002 film Speakeasy followed by the NBC medical drama, ER.

She then appeared in the psychological drama I Love Your Work and in the NBC comedy-drama, Miss Match. She played the role of Sally Heep in four episodes of the ABC legal drama, The Practice, and reprised her role in the spinoff Boston Legal, eventually being cast as a series regular.

Lake Bell attends Women in Film's Annual Award Ceremony at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Lake was cast in the lead role in the science fiction series, Surface, followed by the 2006 crime thriller Rampage: The Hillside Strangler Murders. She then appeared in two romantic comedies, Over Her Dead Body, and What Happens in Vegas, followed by the crime drama, Pride and Glory.

She played the lead role of Dr. Cat Black in the satirical comedy Childrens Hospital and appeared in another romantic comedy, It's Complicated. Lake also made a guest appearance on an episode of Wainy Days and the HBO series, How to Make It in America.

Lake then appeared in the supernatural thriller, Little Murder, and the romantic comedy, No Strings Attached. She even made a guest appearance on an episode of New Girl and played the lead role in the 2012 thriller, Black Rock.

Interestingly, the 43-year-old has also been a successful director. Her first film as a writer and director was Worst Enemy, in 2010, followed by In a World... in 2013. She has also directed a few episodes of the Hulu comedy-drama Casual, ABC sitcom Bless This Mess, and the Hulu biographical miniseries Pam & Tommy.

Chris Rock after the Oscars slap

Chris Rock has tried to stay away from the spotlight following his dispute with Will Smith after the latter slapped him at the 2022 Oscars. However, Rock has continued to appear in interviews and performed at different shows.

Rock recently announced that he and Dave Chappelle would co-headline a show in London, England. The show is scheduled to take place on September 3, 2022, at London's O2 Arena. Chris Rock will also co-headline another comedy tour with Kevin Hart, with its tickets being on sale from June 10.

Meanwhile, Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith recently appeared on a talk show and said that she wishes to see Smith and Rock reconcile. Although Rock did not respond to Jada, a source stated that he is currently not interested.

Chris Rock did not mention the incident directly on his recent shows, but did joke about the slap when he appeared on Dave Chappelle's show. Smith, who already apologized to Rock on Instagram, was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far