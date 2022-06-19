LEGO x Marvel Doctor Strange: Where to buy, release date, price and everything to know about the Sanctum Sanctorum set

Marvel fans can now get their hands on the LEGO x Marvel Doctor Strange: Sanctum Sanctorum set 76218. The building is home to Steven Strange and Benedict Wong. It was featured in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home before it took center stage in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May 2022.

The massive set was announced at the LEGO Con 2022, and it comes with 2,708 pieces. Launching on August 1, fans can get their hands on the collectible for a price of $249.99 from thebrickfan.com.

An inside look into the LEGO x Marvel Doctor Strange, Sanctum Sanctorum

The Bleeker Street mansion includes scenes from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avengers: Infinity War. The set comes with nine mini LEGO figurines that have:

Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughn-Lawlor)

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr)

Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)

Benedict Wong (Benedict Wong)

An evil variant of Stephen Strange/Sinister Strange

Master Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor)

Dead Strange

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Fans can recreate scenes from Infinity War and Multiverse of Madness with mini figurines. The set's focal point is the grandly made LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum 76218. The build comes with numerous details.

The set has a sidewalk and a pair of trees at the front of the main gate. Other outdoor elements include a fire hydrant, a letter box, a yellow dumpster, and a street lamp.

The grey-walled building comes with glass panes on the front doors, window frames, and gates. The roof comes in a sandy green color that houses the circular mystical window, also made of transparent plastic. The building has a garden on the rooftop.

The entire structure can be split into four parts. The ground floor has an entrance area with the Grand Stairs, the first floor houses the library, and the top floor contains the Museum of Mystical Collections.

Many other details have been added to the giant LEGO set. It comes with the Rotunda of Gateways, which can change from a desert to snowy and to mountains. It also includes the one-eyed Gargantos from Multiverse of Madness, with his tentacles protruding from the walls.

The building even has graffiti on the outside walls that portrays the Ten Rings from Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the upcoming addition to the Marvel movie franchise

After much waiting, Thor fans are getting a new standalone Thor movie. The film has excited viewers eager to see Natalie Portman's Jane Forster wield the Mjolnir.

The movie also introduces one of the strongest antagonists, Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. Other beloved characters include Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, who is now the ruler of Earth's Asgard, and the Guardians of the Galaxy squad are also making a return.

Fans anticipate some great fight scenes, including Zeus (Russell Crowe) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

The movie gives off a sense of the comic action genre, similar to Thor: Ragnarok.

Marvel collaborated with Funko POP! to celebrate the release of the film. The collaboration includes vinyl bobbleheads, keychains, and other collectibles.

The collection will include POP! Figurines of Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Gorr, Korg, and Miek. An unmasked version of Jane Foster's superhero form will be a BAM! Exclusive.

Additionally, Funko also stated that the collection would include a POP! ride, which would consist of Thor and his mystical goats, Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, aboard a boat that would be pulled by them.

The Funko POP! collection should drop a few days before the movie releases on July 7, 2022.

