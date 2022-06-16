Fans fear for Tom Hanks' health as video of actor's hands shaking goes viral on social media 

Tom Hanks appeared to suffer from hand tremors while promoting Baz Luhrmann's Elvis in a viral video which has now been shared by Daily Mail UK in their article. According to the publication, Hanks and the rest of the cast were at the Gold Coast City for the Australian premiere of the film.

Luhrmann, a Sydney native, reportedly arranged for the event to be held at Gold Coast, which is near Brisbane, the city where the crew shot the film. In the video, 65-year-old Hank spoke about his experience shooting the movie near Gold Coast.

However, the A-list actor sparked concern among his followers online since the video showcased him unable to stop his hand tremors.

What happened in the viral video showcasing Tom Hanks' hand tremors?

During a promotional event of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, Hanks entertained the audience by talking about his experience of filming at the Australian location. He said:

"There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right here on the Gold Coast. I've shot films in Morocco and Los Angeles and New York City and Seattle, and in Berlin. None of them have what the Gold Coast have, and what is that? Two words. None of those other cities have Dan Murphy."

Tom Hanks' statement was in reference to the Australian liquor supermarket, Dan Murphy. Amid the applause and humor-filled response of the audience to Hanks' reference, the two-time Oscar-winner further joked:

"What a man, who I got to know quite well."

However, the viral video showcased that the 65-year-old could not keep his hands from shaking as he addressed the audience at the event. At one point, the tremors seemed to so intense that Tom Hanks had to grasp the microphone with two hands.

The actor appeared to attempt to prevent the tremors when he placed his left hand at the bottom of the microphone, while holding the shaft of the device with his right hand. According to the Daily Mail UK, the actor also tried to switch his hand to stop the shaking. Earlier during his speech, Hanks had his left hand in the pocket of his suit.

At the time, Tom Hanks, who portrays Elvis Presley's manager 'Colonel' Tom Parker in the movie, told the audience:

"There is something about the people and the place of the Gold Coast that makes everyone walk around with a confident look on their face. We were a part of that. Your confidence, joy and zest for life comes through in our motion picture. You have a wonderful proactive golden son in Baz Luhrmann who loves Australia more than kangaroos, more than Dan Murphy."

According to WebMD, Hanks' shaking hands could be a result of Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease, or Multiple Sclerosis (MS) that targets the immune system. However, it could also be something as simple as caffeine jitters, stress, or Vitamin B12 deficiency. The tremors might also have been caused by a reaction to any medication, or alcohol withdrawal, among other things. We have no confirmation as of yet.

In Hanks' renowned film Saving Private Ryan, his character Captain Miller suffered from hand tremors due to PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder).

Netizens react to Tom Hanks' hands shaking during Baz Luhrmann's Elvis promotions in Australia

While many fans sympathized with the star and his possible hand tremors, Hanks was also attacked by netizens who claimed that the shaking might be due to his early vaccine dosage. Others drew parallels to his film.

200ProofPatriot @Patriot200Proof @hrkbenowen I may not share his political beliefs but I never wish ill on anyone. In addition I'm tired of people looking at nothing and turning it into something (eg Trump holding a glass in two hands). Its stupid, unproductive, decisive and I wont play a part in it. @hrkbenowen I may not share his political beliefs but I never wish ill on anyone. In addition I'm tired of people looking at nothing and turning it into something (eg Trump holding a glass in two hands). Its stupid, unproductive, decisive and I wont play a part in it.

Becky-lou-lou 💉💉💉 @ruatwitt @MailOnline My FIL started having shaky hands in his 60s. He’s now in his 90s. @MailOnline My FIL started having shaky hands in his 60s. He’s now in his 90s.

Coolade @CooladeYt @MailOnline pretty weird considering his character had the same issue in saving private Ryan. @MailOnline pretty weird considering his character had the same issue in saving private Ryan.

Christopher Luce @Luce_Live @hrkbenowen Didn't his saving private ryan character have a shaky hand worked in the movie, as I recall? @hrkbenowen Didn't his saving private ryan character have a shaky hand worked in the movie, as I recall? https://t.co/OC7gNSi7fO

Coincidentally, Hanks was diagnosed with COVID along with his wife Rita Wilson, while they were in Australia in March 2020. At the time, it was reported that the couple had taken the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for their treatment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far