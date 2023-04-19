The second season of Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head is all set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series focuses on the two titular characters, who are known for their social awkwardness. They indulge in a number of hilarious adventures together as they judge music videos and reality TV in bizarre and unique ways.

Mike Judge is at the helm of the show, and he also voices the character of Beavis. The first season has received high praise from critics, with many raving about its quirky humor and unique tone, among other things.

Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head season 2 trailer continues to depict the beloved duo's numerous (mis)adventures

Paramount+ released the official trailer for Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head season 2 on March 28, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous (mis)adventures that the lead duos get into.

The trailer briefly depicts several hilarious moments from the series without giving away too many key details that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, it maintains a fun and quirky tone that fans of the first season would certainly enjoy. Here's the official description of the second season, as per Paramount Press Express:

''In the second season of MIKE JUDGE’S BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD, Beavis and Butt-Head triumphantly return as two guys who like things that are cool and don’t like things that suck.''

Based on the official description and synopsis, viewers can look forward to another installment full of laughter and drama as the two beloved characters return to entertain fans.

The first two episodes of the second season will premiere on the same day, on April 20, 2023, following which the show is expected to follow a weekly-release format.

A quick look at Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head plot and cast

Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head is a revival of the iconic '90s TV series. It focuses on the two central characters, exploring their many adventures together as they get involved in bizarre situations. Here's a short description of the show, shared on Comedy Central's YouTube channel:

''The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever! The '90s pop-culture phenomenons return, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable.''

Creator Mike Judge voices the lead character of Beavis and his voice-acting is one of the defining elements of the show. He perfectly captures his character's unique sense of humor and quirkiness, wonderfully setting the tone of the show with a charming and entertaining performance.

Apart from the animated comedy series, Judge has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies over the years in minor/supporting roles. These include Punching Henry, Extract, Some of Our Stallions, and Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, among many more. The show has received critical acclaim and garnered a strong fan following around the world.

Don't forget to watch the first two episodes of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head season 2 on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

