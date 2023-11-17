Who are Cassie Ventura's parents? Ethnicity explored in wake of abuse allegations lawsuit against Diddy

American singer-songwriter Casandra Elizabeth Ventura, aka Cassie, has hit the headlines after she filed a lawsuit against former longtime partner Sean “Diddy” Combs on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The Me & U singer, born to Stacey Hobson and Rodrick Ventura, accused the rapper of repeated physical abuse and r*pe over the course of their relationship, which spanned more than 10 years.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of r*pe and physical assault, which might be triggering to some. Readers' discretion is advised.

Ventura filed the lawsuit in Manhattan’s Federal District Court under the Adult Survivors Act, which is a New York law allowing victims of s**ual abuse to file civil suits even after the expiration of the statute of limitations. In a statement released by her legal team on Thursday, the songstress said:

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story.”

In the lawsuit, Ventura has detailed the descriptions of the alleged violent and s*xual abuse she claimed had begun when she first met Diddy in 2005. She was only 19 back then, while the rap mogul was 37.

According to the complaint, after signing Cassie to Bad Boy Records, Diddy plied her with alcohol and drugs, resulting in her developing some dangerous addictions that negatively controlled her life.

Diddy has been labeled a “serial domestic abuser” by Ventura, who, she said, used to regularly beat and kick her, leaving her with bruises. She said that she wanted to speak up on her behalf and also for other women who face such abuse and violence in their relationships.

Cassie hails from a mixed-ethnic group

Cassie was born on August 26, 1986, in New London, Connecticut. Her mother, Stacey, is a mix of African-American, West Indian, and Mexican descent, while her father, Rodrick, has a Filipino lineage. The 37-year-old musician is mixed-race because of her parents' multiracial background. Not much about Ventura's parents and their personal lives is known to the public.

Cassie’s journey in the music industry began when record producer Ryan Leslie got a hint of her talent in late 2004 and eventually signed her to NextSelection Lifestyle Group, his record label. Ventura’s first single, Me & U was written and produced by Leslie in 2005 and became an instant club hit in Germany.

Around the same time, Sean “Diddy” Combs heard the song in a club and was later approached by Leslie with the request to partner Diddy’s label Bad Boy Records with NextSelection Lifestyle Group to release Ventura’s debut album. With the joint venture, the singer’s debut album, Cassie, was released in 2006.

By 2007, rumors of romance between Cassie and Diddy surfaced. Though they initially denied the speculations, the two officially announced their relationship in 2012 and had been an on-and-off couple before finally calling it quits in 2018.

Ventura eventually married fitness trainer Alex Fine in August 2019 and welcomed their first daughter in December of the same year. Fine and Ventura welcomed another daughter in March 2021.

Now, almost five years after Casandra Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs' breakup, the Long Way 2 Go hitmaker's $30 million lawsuit with severe allegations against the rapper has everyone shocked and surprised.