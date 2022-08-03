What happened to Edie McClurg? Ferris Bueller star allegedly victim of elder abuse while battling dementia

American actress Edie McClurg is allegedly a victim of elder abuse by a man who claims to be her "long-time friend," while she is living with dementia.

As per the court documents obtained by TMZ, representatives for the Ferris Bueller star's conservatorship alleged that a man named Michael L. Ramos described himself as a friend of the actress and tried to take her out of Los Angeles to marry her. The judge in the case has instructed the man in question to quit his plans to tie the knot with the 77-year-old star.

Audrey K @AandA50

#elderabuse #Dementia

msn.com/en-ca/movies/o… ‘Ferris Bueller’ actress Edie McClurg struggling with Dementia is a victim of Elder Abuse until thankfully her family and the courts step in. ‘Ferris Bueller’ actress Edie McClurg struggling with Dementia is a victim of Elder Abuse until thankfully her family and the courts step in.#elderabuse #Dementia msn.com/en-ca/movies/o… https://t.co/F5J1El47ws

Docs suggest that Ramos, who is living with McClurg, is unemployed and "finagled" himself into Edie McClurg's life with his plans, even though he is aware of her mental condition.

As per Mayo Clinic, dementia is a general term used to describe a combination of symptoms that affect a person's memory, thinking, and reasoning abilities sufficiently enough to hinder their day-to-day activities.

Edie McClurg's so called "friend" has also allegedly assaulted her caregiver

Edie McClurg during premiere of Disney Pixar's CARS (Image via Charbonneau/WireImage)

Court documents obtained by TMZ also state that Ramos had s*xually assaulted McClurg's caregiver and a report has been filed with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The caregiver also alleged and expressed fear that the man, who is not in a romantic relationship with Edie, might have also s*xually abused the actress but she may be unaware of the same due to her dementia.

Michael Ramos was given permission by a judge to live with McClurg for companionship but now the representatives for her conservatorship have requested the court to remove the man from her home.

Angelique Cabral appeared in the Superior Court of California in L.A. County on behalf of the veteran actress on Monday.

According to People, a protection notice filed by McClurg's lawyer was granted against Michael L. Ramos. Ramos is scheduled to appear in court on August 25 for the next hearing.

In February 2019, the family of the Teacher's Only star had asked for a conservatorship in court, stating that the actress was living with a verbally abusive man who was trying to acquire her property by manipulating her into signing the legal documents.

According to the New York Post, the duo became friends in 2012 or 2013.

Edie McClurg started her acting career in 1974 with the television series Tony Orlando and Dawn.

Since then, she has appeared in several films and television shows like The Kallikaks, The Richard Pryor Show, Oh, God! Book II, Harper Valley P.T.A., Pandemonium, No Soap, Radio, Madame's Place, The Dukes, The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries, The Jeffersons, The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo, Small Wonder, Snorks, Valerie, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and more.

Her most famous roles were in comedy classics like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Planes, Trains & Automobiles and Back to School.

She last appeared in Timothy Zwica's drama film, Eye Upon Walking as Nurse Jane.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far