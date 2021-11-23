Wendy Williams receives support online amid reports of being allegedly confined to a wheelchair and battling early signs of dementia

Wendy Williams is unlikely to return to her purple chair anytime soon as she continues to battle health issues. Several reports suggested the longtime TV host was allegedly confined to a wheelchair and battling early symptoms of dementia.

In a recent episode of The Ricky Smiley Morning Show, host Antoine Edwards revealed that Williams has lost the ability to walk due to her deteriorating health condition:

“It is being reported that the 57-year-old talk show host has completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet.”

The latest reports arrived a few days after The Wendy Williams Show host took to Instagram to update fans about her health condition and mentioned she would continue to take time off the show.

The 57-year-old wrote that even though she is on the mend, her recovery is taking time due to her being “of a certain age.” She also thanked the guest hosts, staff, stations, and her fans for their support as she works towards restoring her health.

Wendy Williams announced her temporary hiatus from the show earlier this year to focus on her health issues. She was initially expected to return to the show on September 20 with the opening of the 13th season, but the premiere was postponed after she tested positive for COVID.

However, the TV personality failed to return to the chair due to her ongoing health complications even after recovering from COVID-19.

Wendy Williams’ brother denies dementia rumors

As speculation surrounding Wendy Williams’ health condition continued to make the rounds online, her brother Tommy Williams Jr. denied reports that claimed the host was suffering from the onset of dementia.

In an interview with The Sun, he mentioned that there are no concerns related to his sister’s mental health:

“We haven't had any alerts like that and I haven't seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that. We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we're all down here in Florida. I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don't have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical."

Tommy also mentioned that Wendy is mentally fit enough to travel to Florida for Thanksgiving weekend. He mentioned that he is currently figuring out if the TV star would be able to join her family for the holiday season.

Fans wish for Wendy Williams' speedy recovery (Image via Wendy Williams/Instagram)

Wendy Williams has always been vocal about her recurring struggles with health. She has been suffering from Graves’ disease for over two decades, causing her to have hyperthyroidism.

In addition to the autoimmune condition, the TV personality also suffers from lymphedema and chronic fatigue. The Wendy’s Got The Heat author also struggled with alcoholism and entered rehab in 2019.

She suffered from a breakthrough case of COVID-19 where she got infected despite being vaccinated. Following the diagnosis, she underwent a professional mental health evaluation and was photographed entering a healthcare facility in a wheelchair in September.

As the star continued to suffer from consistent health issues, several fans took to Twitter to offer their support for the TV host:

ABC @Ms_Anglenora #WendyWilliamsShow I miss you @WendyWilliams and I am praying for your healing and possible return to the Wendy Williams Show! Get well soon #WENDY I miss you @WendyWilliams and I am praying for your healing and possible return to the Wendy Williams Show! Get well soon #WENDY #WendyWilliamsShow

Rana™ @RSCJURISD Sending Love and prayers to Wendy we love you Wendy get well soon! @WendyWilliams ❤❤ Sending Love and prayers to Wendy we love you Wendy get well soon! @WendyWilliams ❤❤

Drealspoken @Drealspoken Don’t believe the rumors of her having dementia and all of the extra BS out there but I’m Praying 🙏🏾 for @WendyWilliams to get well soon 💜💜💜 hope to see her return hopefully after the holidays next year. If she has to return in a power chair idc I miss Wendy 😢😢🥺 Don’t believe the rumors of her having dementia and all of the extra BS out there but I’m Praying 🙏🏾 for @WendyWilliams to get well soon 💜💜💜 hope to see her return hopefully after the holidays next year. If she has to return in a power chair idc I miss Wendy 😢😢🥺

Sadiki A. Etienne @globallysadiki I’m here for @WendyWilliams never point and laugh. One day it could be you. Get well soon, Wendy! I’m here for @WendyWilliams never point and laugh. One day it could be you. Get well soon, Wendy!

𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒔 𝒕𝒐𝒑𝒂𝒛 @LunaMajix Wendy Williams has BEEN doing the gossip thing since her radio days! sometimes she gets outta pocket with some celebs but she does what WE do for free HERE. Get well soon Wendy. ❤️☕ Wendy Williams has BEEN doing the gossip thing since her radio days! sometimes she gets outta pocket with some celebs but she does what WE do for free HERE. Get well soon Wendy. ❤️☕ https://t.co/cwLGqRkwZ4

Black Tea @BlackTeaBlog You guys, I feel so bad for Wendy Williams.. She is howing signs of dementia and is now wheelchair bound this is heartbreaking.... You guys, I feel so bad for Wendy Williams.. She is howing signs of dementia and is now wheelchair bound this is heartbreaking....

Polly Flowers @liviesunshine There is NO Wendy Williams hate welcome here. She has brought laughter and light into my home since season 1. A true friend in my head. Get well soon, Wendy! ❤️ There is NO Wendy Williams hate welcome here. She has brought laughter and light into my home since season 1. A true friend in my head. Get well soon, Wendy! ❤️ https://t.co/0jabwTqG6N

Stephen Echefu @echepops



The talk show host's health is reportedly getting worse.



Sad news. May God heal her. Amen.



#StephenEchefuBlog Wendy Williams reportedly restricted to a wheelchair and battling early stages of dementia at 57.The talk show host's health is reportedly getting worse.Sad news. May God heal her. Amen. Wendy Williams reportedly restricted to a wheelchair and battling early stages of dementia at 57.The talk show host's health is reportedly getting worse.Sad news. May God heal her. Amen.#StephenEchefuBlog https://t.co/uGsKyqKUHw

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Wendy Williams will return to her show in the days to come. The show is currently being hosted by a string of guest hosts including Michael Rappaport, Leah Remini, and Sherri Shepherd.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Remy Ma and Fat Joe will reportedly take over the show for Thanksgiving week, while fan favorites Leah and Michelle are set to appear as co-hosts for two upcoming weeks starting November 29 until December 10, 2021.

Edited by Prem Deshpande