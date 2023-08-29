What did Ashlee Cheatham do? Oklahoma woman arrested after illicit videos of boyfriend’s daughter found online

Ashlee Cheatham, a 19-year-old woman from Oklahoma, was arrested on Tuesday, September 22, 2023, on suspicions of making or distributing obscene material. Cheatham was arrested after the Stillwater Police Department was contacted by her boyfriend, who was distraught and revealed his suspicion that Cheatham was engaging in questionable activities with his 3-year-old daughter.

The alleged victim’s father grew suspicious of Cheatham and scrolled through her phone the night before he contacted authorities. In doing so, he told the police that he found disturbing images and videos of his 3-year-old daughter.

Ashlee Cheatham was arrested shortly after and taken into custody. The precise nature of the alleged images and videos has not been revealed to the public.

Ashlee Cheatham is facing multiple criminal charges

According to authorities, Ashlee Cheatham has been charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child under age 12, one count of making or distributing types of obscene material or child p*rnography, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of marijuana, and one count of a felony violation of Oklahoma’s Computer Crimes Act.

More details regarding the impugned incident suggest that Cheatham met the victim’s father online and entered into a romantic relationship with her, and she ultimately became his girlfriend and moved in with him.

Her boyfriend began noticing that something was amiss and discovered the disturbing content featuring his daughter on Cheatham’s phone. Speaking on the arrest, Lieutenant TJ Low made the following statement to KOCO-TV:

“A lot of us are parents, the police officers here, and members of the community as well. If you had that little sinking feeling, obviously, you know, trust your gut. Do a thorough background check on everybody that’s going to watch your kids”

Ashlee Cheatham was in the process of gaining employment at Nicoma Park Elementary School prior to her arrest. However, the Superintendent of the district, David Reid has made the following statement regarding Cheatham’s employment:

“Ashlee Cheatham was in the process of being hired by the district for the current school year (2023-24). All employees are required to do a federal background check as a part of the hiring process. Before that process was completed, a mutual decision to terminate the hiring process was made. Ms. Cheatham never worked for the district, never received a paycheck, and has never been with any of our students.”

Cheatham is currently in custody at the Payne County Jail. In an initial court hearing, a protective order was issued by a judge that prohibits the accused from contacting the alleged victim.