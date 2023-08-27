What did Jacob Wilhoit do? Suspect posing as Uber driver charged with allegedly kidnapping woman from car dealership

Jacob Wilhoit, a 41-year-old man, was booked into Yavapai County Jail for the alleged abduction of a woman on Monday, August 21, 2023. The victim, who remains anonymous, was abducted from a Kia dealership in the Phoenix area. She was picked up by Wilhoist, who pretended to be an Uber driver as per the sheriff's office. He wore a wig and threatened the victim with a gun before he forced her into a van and restrained her.

The victim was rescued by authorities when she managed to slip a note to a customer at a gas station, where she and her alleged abductor had stopped. The customer then notified authorities, who were able to apprehend Jacob Wilhoit at Mile Post 116 on I-40.

Wilhoit has been taken into custody and has been charged with several offences

Jacob Wilhoit reportedly knew the victim prior to the abduction

As details about the abduction emerged, authorities learned that the victim had been reported missing by her mother on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, prior to her rescue. Jacob Wilhoit was soon named as a person of interest in the case.

Law&Crime reported that as per a probable cause statement, Wilhoit and the victim knew each other. The latter was employed by the former a few years ago, but had quit her job due to harassment, and reported the same to the police.

Jacob Wilhoit, who has now been taken into custody, claimed that he was in a relationship with the victim and was attempting to protect her from unnamed assailants who were allegedly trying to harm her. Upon investigation, authorities determined that Wilhoit had allegedly acquired the van used in the crime only for the purpose of kidnapping the victim.

The Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kristin Greene said:

"He [Jacob Wilhoit] ended up taking her into his minivan, putting zip ties on her, and abducting her… [they ]spent the night at a Lake Mead park."

The unnamed victim was rescued after she slipped a note to a customer at the Chevron in Seligman on Tuesday at 5 pm.

"Help. Call 911. Blue Honda van. Going towards Kingman Las Vegas," the note read.

The customer then alerted the authorities immediately and gave them a description of the victim. With the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, authorities were able to locate the van and took Wilhoit into custody.

The Sheriff's Office shared a statement after the victim was rescued and said:

"The victim’s extraordinary action in passing the note, the customer’s willingness to assist, and the quick actions of YCSO and DPS saved the victim from her kidnapper and allowed her to return home with her family.”

Jacob Wilhoit has allegedly been charged with harassment, threatening and intimidating, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, and other assault charges. More details regarding his hearing and sentencing are currently awaited.