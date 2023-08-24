What did Casey McGrath do? Tennessee teacher charged in connection with inappropriate contact with a student

Casey McGrath, a 28-year-old former math teacher from Tennessee, has been arrested and charged with statutory r*pe, a class D felony offense. McGrath is accused of having had an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers and was suspended by Hamilton County Schools on March 31, 2023, for inappropriate conduct.

As per the indictment against Casey McGrath, she is accused of having had an inappropriate relationship with a student between the ages of 13 and 18 on May 01, 2022.

Fox News gained access to the personnel files maintained by the school. The files stated the reason for McGrath’s suspension as an investigation for "inappropriate physical contact with a student that did not result in harm", also specifying that the inappropriate contact in question was "of a s*xual nature."

Casey McGrath was a teacher of algebra at Central High School

Casey McGrath has taught algebra at Central High School since 2020, prior to which she worked at East Ridge Middle School. Steve Doremus, spokesperson for Hamilton County Schools, has confirmed that McGrath is no longer employed as a teacher by the district.

Prior to the investigation against her, Casey McGrath had been recognized as the 'teacher of the month' for October 2021 when she taught at Central High School. In addition to teaching algebra, McGrath also worked as an assistant coach for volleyball.

An article that discussed McGrath's award and stated:

“best part of [her] day is always getting to interact with students and build relationships with them… spend[ing] time with students in a non-academic setting gives [her] the chance to get to know them even more.”

Now, Casey McGrath has been accused of statutory r*pe, which is a class D felony offense. It is punishable with up to 12 years in prison.

As per Tennessee law, the offense is defined as:

“unlawful s*xual penetration of a victim by the defendant, or of the defendant by the victim when the victim is at least thirteen (13) but less than eighteen (18) years of age and the defendant is at least ten (10) years older than the victim.”

The circumstances of the incident are now unknown, and it is not yet known when McGrath will be next heard in court. The affidavit of accusations against her has not been made public by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Currently, it is not known whether she is in custody and if so, where she is being kept.