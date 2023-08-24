How was Lisa Hu found? Missing California woman found 8 years after disappearance

Lisa Hu, a 31-year-old woman from California, who was reported missing almost eight years ago, has been found and is safe, as per the Oakland Police Department. Lisa Hu had been reported missing in December 2015, when she was in her early 20s.

After she reached out to the Oakland Police Department in order to request them to take her off their list of missing persons, it was revealed that Hu never went missing in the first place. Hu and her mother had their differences, but have now reconciled. After this reconciliation, they reached out to the Oakland Police Department in order to inform them that Lisa was safe and well and that she could be taken off the missing persons list.

Lisa Hu was listed as missing for nearly eight years

Lisa Hu was initially reported missing in December 2015, as per CBS News. The missing person report had been filed by her family. The initial report led to a massive search and rescue mission, with the Oakland Police Department enlisting all available resources in order to conduct the search. They also sought the help of the general public in locating Hu or in providing any relevant information that may have aided in the search.

During the investigation, authorities revealed that Hu, who was born in December 1991, was last seen in the vicinity of the 900 block of 34th Street in Oakland on December 08, 2015. She was described as an Asian female, 5'4" tall with brown eyes and as having brown hair. The information surrounding her disappearance had remained shrouded in mystery all this while.

It has now been revealed that at the time the missing person report was filed, Hu had been estranged from her family. The reasons for the same are unclear at the moment. However, recently, Hu has been reunited with her family. Once the family was reunited, Lisa Hu realized that there was an active missing person investigation and search for her.

After Lisa Hu and her mother reached out to the authorities and clarified that she was safe and well, the Oakland Police Department promptly removed her from their list of missing persons on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Police have determined that there was no foul play involved and that she was not harmed or held against her will in any manner.

No further details about the case have been revealed. Authorities have removed their social media posts regarding the investigation in order to respect the privacy of the former missing person and the family.